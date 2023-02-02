“It would be a dream for him to return to River, we want him to return. The economic thing would not be a problem, but the social and insecure nature of the country is ” – Machi Lanzini (Manu’s father) speaking on Radio La Red.

Will he have another stage in the millionaire? pic.twitter.com/4KG0WJa182

– SpiderCarp 🤟🏻🕷️ (@SpiderCarp23) February 1, 2023