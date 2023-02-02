The fact that his relationship with West Ham in England ended halfway through the year made many River Plate fans excited about the return of the talented midfielder Manuel Lanziniwho together with Nicolás Otamendi is one of those targeted to be able to form a crack team as of June 2023.
Nevertheless, It was the footballer’s father who decided to lower expectationstaking into account the economic problems that the Argentine country is going through, being honest with reality despite admitting at the same time that being able to turn around is a longing they have had for a long time.
“In the family we are all fans and partners of River. I would be proud to return and be able to go see him on the field, share it with my grandchildren. Putting on the River shirt again is a dream for the whole family”“Machi” began in a talk with Radio La Red, but then came the phrase that shattered the hearts of fans.
“The problem we have is that living in Argentina is difficult due to aspects that go beyond economics, such as insecurity. He has his family and there are decisions that are respectable. He does not define only by what I can tell him and my desire to see him in the Monumental”he added, making it clear that it will not be such a simple matter.
“The club is excellent and the English league is very competitive. There are no financial problems and the country helps personal growth. It is in a dream place, but sometimes you miss the neighborhood, the roots… I don’t do futurology, I don’t know what the West Ham leaders think.”Machi concluded, leaving room for doubt. What will happen?
