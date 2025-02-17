He Lanzarote Calero Sailing Team He concluded his participation in the 44cup Nanny Cay After a final day in which all sleeves were completed under ideal wind conditions, with 15-18 knots and radiant sun. In this scenario, the team showed a Great evolution in its performanceconsolidating its competitive capacity against a very high level fleet.

From the beginning of the day, the team opted for an initial configuration with J3 Foque for the first sleeves, before changing to the J2 Foque in the second regatta, adapting to the changing conditions of the field of regattas. This adjustment allowed to maintain stable performance, highlighting especially in the exits and in the first mounted to the Boya de Barlovento, where the team came to fight you with the class referents.

In the last manga of the event, a tight strategic confrontation between Charisma and Aleph Racing defined the title, while the new teams as a twin and Lanzarote Calero Sailing Team took advantage of the day to continue accumulating experience and refine their rapport in the fleet.

Lanzarote Calero Sailing Team says goodbye to Nanny Cay with the satisfaction of having completed all the tests and with key learning that will reinforce their development for the facing next circuit stop in Porto CervoSardinia, from May 15 to 18.









«We have completed a very demanding eventfacing some of the best crews in the world. While the result does not still reflect all our potential, we go with a great experience and with the certainty that with our own ship in the next test, we can compete in better conditions, ”said the tactic Alfredo González.

As the 44cup fleet continues to grow and evolve, Lanzarote Calero Sailing Team reaffirms its commitment to this project as a talent development platform, integrating Young promises with experienced navigators to consolidate as a reference team in the class.

The 44cup circuit will continue in Porto Cervo, where The team will have its new ship, designed and optimized for your needswith the aim of continuing to reduce distances and consolidate in the struggle for general classification.