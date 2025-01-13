Lanzarote was once again the place chosen to start the RORC Transatlantic Racea prestigious ocean competition that celebrates its eleventh edition, and that has generated great expectation among the local population.

The outing brought together a enthusiastic audience who did not want to miss the showfilling the seats of a boat with spectators and bringing together dozens of sailing lovers who followed the event live from the big screen installed in Marina Lanzarote. In addition, the prominent local sailors Rayco Tabares and Alfredo González They commented on the first moments of the competition, sharing their experience and nautical knowledge. He also did not want to miss the appointment. Sports Councilor of the Lanzarote Cabildo, Ángel Monzónwhich once again expressed the pride that it represents for the island to be the departure port of this magnificent regatta.

Sailing Energy / Calero Marinas



The 17 participating vessels, with crews from up to 18 nationalitieshave dedicated months to preparing this challenging journey that will take them to the Island of Granada, located 3,000 nautical miles from Lanzarote across the Atlantic. The departure began at 12:30 on Sunday with the multihulls, among which were the Dakota, Finn, Perros-Guirec, Picomole and Rayon Verti – The Beautiful Watch. Five minutes later, the monohulls took over, including Lucky, SISI and Tschüss 22 in the IRC Zero class; to Haspa Hamburg, Ino Noir, Unship-Pour Enfants Du Mekong – 2H and Victoria in the IRC One class; and Fujimo AB, Papta Negra, Rock’n Roll C40, Spirit Of Helsinki and Tquila C40 in the IRC Two class. The departure was full of emotion and the crews executed their first maneuvers, each with different objectives, but with the same goal: to reach port at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina.





Sailing Energy / Calero Marinas



In the words of José Juan Calero, CEO of Calero Marinas: «This is the eleventh edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race and we are very satisfied with what we have achieved, This collaboration for years with the RORC is strategic for Lanzarote. It is a key regatta for boats sailing from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean. “We are especially excited this year as the wind forecast is spectacular, and we are proud that this regatta is the first to be held during the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s centenary year.” More than 1,000 people from all over the world followed the event through streaming of the event. Fans will be able to follow the evolution of the regatta through the Yellow Break application or on the website The RORC Transatlantic Race is organized by Calero Marinas, the International Maxi Association and the Yacht Club de France. The regatta has the support of Lanzarote Sport Destination, the Centers for Art, Culture and Tourism (CACT), Sports of the Cabildo of Lanzarote, Turismo Arrecife and the collaboration of the Real Club Náutico de Arrecife (RCNA).

