Markus Söder highlights Bavaria’s performance in corona management on “Markus Lanz” (ZDF). The moderator is visibly impressed – not.

In the week of the lockdown extension, Markus Söder is again at “Lanz”.

In the ZDF talk, Bavaria’s Prime Minister is confronted with border controls and the Corona test breakdown.

In several places, moderator Markus Lanz clearly rebukes the politician.

Hamburg – Markus Söder (CSU) is – unsurprisingly – currently involved in almost all public service talks on the corona crisis. There is no question that as Bavaria’s Prime Minister you will repeat your content once in a while. In the current episode of Markus Lanz (ZDF), the moderator shows a certain impatience with Söder’s communication style.

In addition to the CSU boss, guests of the round were the mayor of Flensburg, Simone Lange, the journalist Corinna Milborn, the epidemiologist Gérard Krause and the founder Kai Lanz.

Söder in the Corona Talk on “Lanz” (ZDF): “The Danish strategy has long been the Bavarian one”

The focus, however, was entirely on Söder, who was the only one involved, who emphasized when Lanz asked: “Well, the borders will not be closed, but the security issue will be increased.” Söder refers to the mutants that are spreading in neighboring countries: “That’s why we have we have now asked the federal government to declare them to be mutation areas. ”Bavaria pushed ahead with border controls to the Czech Republic and Tyrol on Thursday.

Lange, on the other hand, differentiates when it comes to border controls: “I am also convinced that the virus does not stick to a barrier.” However, by tracking the chains of infection, there is a “connection” to Denmark with the mutations in her federal state. A special rule says that commuters are allowed to travel with a test – and there are around 12,000 people in their region dependent on the job in the neighboring country. She calls the Danish test strategy a “model” because it is “preventive, not follow-up”.

“Mr. Söder is getting impatient,” Lanz throws in at this point. So Söder has the floor again: “I just want to say that this Danish strategy has long been a Bavarian one. Anyone can do a test with us, completely free of charge, we have communal test centers, we even have another option at the border for commuters who come from the Czech Republic, otherwise we wouldn’t even know, between ourselves, that we have this mutation because we have all sequenced these tests, ”he explains.

Söder defends again on “Lanz” (ZDF) Corona test breakdown in Bavaria: “Mistakes happen”

Lanz is sliding somewhat restlessly in his chair when Söder continues: “I was always criticized for testing too much, but the opposite is the case …. -” That also has to do with the fact that in Bavaria once did not work out so well …? ”Lanz interrupts, referring to the Corona test failure in Bavaria last year. Söder is looking for words: “Of course, but with all these things … take a look, Mr. Lanz, mistakes happen, and that annoyed us too – but the strategy was absolutely correct.” – “Hmh.” Lanz does not seem convinced: “Still, it is a sensitive political moment, Mr. Söder,” he concludes the dispute before moving on to the subject of vaccinations.

Most of all, Lanz’s criticism of Söder remains from this program. It comes when Söder acknowledges the damage in Germany, but believes that the second wave will be survived much better in this country than in Austria, for example. A reference to his federal state should not be missing: “Bavaria was once in first place in the incidence, is now between nine and ten.” Lanz counters: “But I think we should agree that we should come to terms with the self-praise in the matter of ‘ We’re doing much better than many, many other countries’ should hold back by now. “

The moderator refers to Covid 19 deaths that – based on the number of inhabitants – partly exceed those of the USA. Despite high incidences in Tirschenreuth or Wunsiedel, Bavaria, for example, you want to reach the target of 35 – and that with the help of limits at which “the security question is raised”? “We do not have open More limits, can we agree on that? ”Asks Lanz at one point. In the question, Söder refers to the EU’s obligation to take joint action. He no longer looks particularly fiery into the camera.