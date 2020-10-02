At Markus Lanz, the group spoke about the TV debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The guests were mostly in agreement, but are concerned about the USA.

In the broadcast on Wednesday (September 30), Markus Lanz spoke with his guests about the Trump vs. Biden.

ZDF correspondent Elmar Theveßen sees the debate as having failed and wants to recognize conscious destruction in Trump’s behavior.

If Trump does not win the election, he expects chaotic conditions and violent excesses.

Hamburg – At Markus Lanz* It was on Wednesday evening (September 30th) about the TV debate between US President Donald Trump and its challenger Joe Biden. ZDF correspondent Elmar Theveßen captured the mood among American journalists. There is talk of a “train accident”, a “great shame” and a “burning trash can”. Constant interruptions, insults and personal attacks turned the TV duel into a mud fight.

“It was the most undignified presidential debate I’ve ever seen in my life,” commented Theveßen on the spectacle. Friedemann Diederichs, USA correspondent for Münchner Merkur *, also describes the duel as chaos that has brought a big loser.

US election topic at Markus Lanz: TV duel between Biden and Trump is on a low level

Theveßen saw Biden in front: Although the former vice-president had lowered himself to the low level of Trump, he was not surprised that Biden was ahead because he had behaved a little more decently. Polls following the debate clearly show that Biden did better than Donald Trump.

In view of the fact that Trump is behind after the debate, Theveßen suspects: “He would probably have done himself a favor if he had remained a bit more matter-of-fact, if he had interrupted less.” chaotic debate, no content. At least on the part of Trump – Theveßen sees a few substantive points in Biden.

Markus Lanz: Trump vs. Biden: Chaotic debate – is turning off the microphone the solution?

Lanz* asked how this chaotic situation could have come about. He brought into play whether it might not be possible to turn off the microphone for the debaters. So far this has not been part of the rules of the TV duel, explained Theveßen. But this is already being discussed for the next debates up to the 2020 US election *.

Donald Trump has both moderator Chris Wallace and a competitor Joe Biden “Run over like a steamroller”. Theveßen assumes that the behavior Trumps* not a “failed strategy”. But Donald Trump wanted to damaging democratic process – also destroy confidence in the democratic process, Theveßen carried out his assumption. The big goal of this project could be the rejection of the democratic election if it does not win, said Theveßen.

“That was intent” – Trittin at Markus Lanz about Trump’s behavior

Jürgen Trittin, who was also a guest on the show, sees it similarly. “Yesterday’s appearance – he didn’t behave badly – that was intent“, Trittin clarified his perception. Trump specifically created a situation in which he worked against the establishment. This not only represents Joe Biden, who has long been in politics, but also the television debates, which by tradition are part of the US political establishment.

The ZDF correspondent does not expect a smooth election result that complies with democratic rules. In his eyes, Trump does not expect to win the majority of the votes. "He assumes that in the end it will be decided whether this choice is a legit What counts is whether it is recognized, "says Theveßen. It could be a situation with Protests on both sides arise. Legal proceedings would try to settle the situation legally. At the same time the correspondent stops violent rioting for "absolutely possible". Overall, Theveßen sees the deliberate creation of chaos by Trump, "In which he can hold onto power in the end". Whether Theveßen is right with this assessment remains to be seen on November 3rd, when the Americans have gone to the ballot box to vote for their future president. (lb)