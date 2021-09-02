Markus Lanz was about the situation in Afghanistan. But first, the representative of the Greens had to put up with provocative questions from the moderator.

The talk show with Markus Lanz on ZDF focused on the situation in Afghanistan and the situation of the people there. But first the moderator looked at the current election campaign and took Michael Kellner, campaign manager of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen, to his chest. Kellner, who is considered a close confidante of Baerbocks, was not upset – in contrast to left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch, who found it difficult to explain because of his parliamentary group’s stance against the current Afghanistan mandate of the Bundeswehr to support the Afghan local staff at Lanz.

Markus Lanz tries to lure Green election campaigners out of the reserve – he stays cool

A good three weeks until the general election on September 26th and the tone will be noticeably rougher. Even with “Markus Lanz”, criticism and swipes at the other parties were not spared. The parliamentary group leader of the Left, Bartsch, criticized the CDU in particular. The journalist and “Welt” editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt, on the other hand, made an all-round blow against the Greens and their voters.

“Markus Lanz” – these guests discussed with:

Michael Kellner (Alliance 90 / The Greens) – Party election leader

Party election leader Dietmar Bartsch (The Left) – Group leader

Group leader Ulf Poschardt – “Welt” editor-in-chief

“Welt” editor-in-chief Homaira Hakimi – the German-Afghan lawyer

Moderator Markus Lanz starts his talk with a suggestive question and wants to know from Kellner how much it annoys him that the Greens have missed the “historic chance to become chancellor”. But waiter is not so easily lured out of the reserve.

Criticism of his top candidate does not come from his lips in the course of the show. Instead, the head of the election campaign emphasizes the cohesion of his party leadership, as “we don’t mess each other up,” said Kellner. It is true that it is sometimes “clumsy”, but meanwhile more important issues are also being discussed in public – above all the climate targets. But also about a changed transport policy, the expansion of the digital infrastructure and the fight against child poverty.

“Welt” editor-in-chief Poschardt railed that Green voters were “unjust philistines”

Lanz continues to drill, speaks of a “crash” of the Greens in the polls from almost 30 percent to currently 18, and that the party “obviously bet on the wrong candidate”. But Kellner is still unimpressed. That the great euphoria could not “last until election evening was clear”, says the political professional and attests that the Greens currently have “incredibly broad” support. “Three parties are fighting for leadership. We are on. We’ve never had that before, ”he says happily. In order to cope with the current crises, “an end to the grand coalition is needed.”

“Welt” boss Ulf Poschardt strongly contradicts this and does not save with snappy swipes. “The milieu they support is the most unjust philistinism,” said the journalist. And compares the supporters of Baerbock with haughty do-gooders who would look down on “meat-eating friends of combustion engines”.

ZDF presenter Markus Lanz: The Greens have “control disease”

Kellner only has a tired smile ready for such words and comments dryly: “A very steep thesis!”. He makes it clear that the Greens are not interested in telling individuals what to eat. But Lanz does not give up and says that the Greens are “controlled”. Although the top staff of the party is “well prepared” and “completely in the know”, it is very surprising that, of all things, the résumé and the book of the candidate for chancellor were not carefully checked during the election campaign. Lanz also refers to Baerbock’s speech in the Bundestag, in which the SPD attributed the invention of the social market economy, a concept by the first economics minister and CDU member Ludwig Erhardt. “How can that be?” Asks Lanz indignantly.

Here too, Kellner gives a cool answer and gives the ball back to Lanz: “Mistakes happen,” says the Greens man. That happened to Lanz himself in his introduction – although he was “well prepared”. That is probably uncomfortable for him, according to Kellner. “No,” replies Lanz promptly. Poschardt jumps aside Lanz: “Arrogance is a big problem,” said the journalist. “Mistakes arose because you were sure that the support would be so great that you wouldn’t look so closely.”

Left-wing parliamentary group leader starts to swim when it comes to Afghanistan

Lanz transfers to Afghanistan. Dietmar Bartsch is supposed to explain the attitude of the left in the Bundestag vote on the evacuation mission in Afghanistan. The mandate was “sloppy, Bartsch justifies the decision. And Lanz asks in astonishment: So it is better “not to save than to save poorly?”. And Poschardt adds emotionally: “Anyone who believes that you can get to these people (meaning the Taliban, d. Ed.) With speeches: That is an illusion” and accuses the left of “vulgar pacifism”.

Bartsch explains that it was the Greens and the Left who had called for an evacuation much earlier – at the time when other parliamentary groups in the Bundestag had declined. In the direction of Poschardt he counters: “With this logic we would have to march into half the world” and explains that it is a mistake to think that the conflicts of the world can be resolved with militarism.

The Afghan lawyer and construction worker Homaira Hakimi, who fled to Germany with her parents as a child and years later worked for eight years in her home country as part of an international mission, is disappointed with the federal government. “At that time there was a spirit of optimism there.” But from 2016 onwards, corruption would have spread in the country, starting from the president. “These people became rich through our taxpayers’ money”, denounces Hakimi and, in addition to saving the endangered Afghans, calls for an investigation into corruption and a dialogue with the Taliban in the future.

Conclusion of the “Markus Lanz” talk

A rapid start, but instead of discussing the content, Lanz bit himself too tight. At times that seemed almost involuntarily funny. In the rest of the program too, borders were too often crossed and the political guests were attacked with personal attacks. At times, talk guest Ulf Poschardt acted like a co-moderator for Lanz.