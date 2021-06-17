Joe Biden meets Vladimir Putin and the EM is full of political gestures: The “Markus Lanz” round debates the international stage.

“Markus Lanz” will start the show on Wednesday evening with the subject of football and its political dimension. The European Championship has not yet run quite a week, but there were already several political messages at the tournament: Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took on Coca-Cola. English fans whistled out their own players after they took a stand against racism. In addition, a Greenpeace activist landed on the lawn with a motorized paraglider before the match between Germany and France. Talkmaster Lanz would therefore like to know from his group: “How dangerous is that – also politically?”

Greenpeace, Coca-Cola and Co .: “Markus Lanz” round discusses the political dimension of the EM

The politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (FDP) condemns the Greenpeace campaign: “It is dangerous on two levels. One thing is: here, protest is basically being ruined. Nobody objects if Greenpeace demonstrates for the environment. But if human lives are risked, if the European Championship platform is abused in this way, then that simply discredits the protest […] The second is: what does it do with imitators? If I’m a terrorist, I take a paraglider, write Greenpeace on it and count on the Bavarian security forces not to shoot. What Greenpeace has done here is completely irresponsible. ”

The journalist Anna Schneider agrees with this position and says that she thinks the line between political activism and criminal offenses has been crossed: “They are not above the law and are non-profit.” Actions have always lived from crossing borders. Because they pointed out an existential question that could endanger our lives. “Lambsdorff replies:” That was how we all got to know Greenpeace. In the small rubber dinghies against the whaling boats. They put their own lives on the line, chained themselves to oil platforms, and put themselves in mortal danger. That is a fundamental difference to such an action. “His conclusion:” That was not charitable, but dangerous to the public. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on June 16:

Katja Kipping (Left) – politician

(Left) – politician Alexander Count Lambsdorff (FDP) – politician

(FDP) – politician Anna Schneider – journalist

– journalist Lucas Vogelsang – journalist

Journalist Lucas Vogelsang considers it logical that Cristiano Ronaldo also caused a stir with his gesture against Coca-Cola: “If the largest continental advertising medium goes there and pushes a sponsor of the European Championship aside, then that is a worst-case scenario for Coca-Cola. Scenario. ”Vogelsang, on the other hand, found the gesture of those who kneel on the lawn before the games to draw attention to racism positive:“ We managed to keep talking about it. In the end, that’s worth a lot more than a no-to-racism banner being carried in with a little music from the tape […] This gesture remains. “

Joe Biden meets Vladimir Putin: Engaged foreign policy discussion at “Markus Lanz”

The further course of the program is determined by the political discussion between Katja Kipping and Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, with the focus on foreign and security policy. At the meeting of US President Joe Biden with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Lambsdorff is reminded of earlier days: “It was a really impressive spectacle what we saw there. It reminded me of the old USA-USSR summits. “The real purpose of this meeting was to welcome Russia back on the world power stage, says the FDP politician:” This is the meeting with which Biden apologizes for Obama 2014 said Russia is only a regional power. That is the signal that the Americans are sending here. “

Katja Kipping also likes the fact that there is a dialogue: “If you want nuclear disarmament, you need talks.” Talk host Lanz insists on addressing the left-wing politician about her party’s NATO position, after all the left demands their abolition. For Kipping, this is a central foreign policy issue: “I think what unites people on the left is that they say: We want a fresh start internationally. In the direction of disarmament and détente – and I think this principle is correct. ”Lambsdorff’s contradiction comes promptly:“ The community of values ​​in the West is much larger than NATO […] These are the countries whose constitution is based on the basic idea of ​​freedom. “

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

“Markus Lanz” breaks with his guest constellation, popular in the last few weeks, of putting two federal politicians willing to form a coalition next to each other. Instead, Katja Kipping (left) and Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (FDP) meet two members of the Bundestag whose basic political convictions could hardly be more different. This contrast creates a lively discussion, which is gaining momentum especially on the question of the tax system. There is only agreement between Kipping and Lambsdorff in the mutual refusal: “We will not form a coalition”, assure the two talk show host Lanz. The journalist Anna Schneider and the journalist Lucas Vogelsang take on supporting roles with their verbal contributions, even if talk show host Lanz tries to involve the sharp-tongued Anna Schneider in the discussion.