Melanie Brinkmann criticizes loosening and Michael Kretschmer gives in to pressure from parts of the population. In “Markus Lanz” they debate emotionally.

Hamburg – The “Markus Lanz” panel discussion engaged on Thursday evening about the corona pandemic. At the beginning, the virologist Prof. Melanie Brinkmann stated that the news that family doctors should vaccinate from next week was “great, because we have to get faster”. When talk show host Lanz then asks the currently almost mandatory question of whether his guests would be vaccinated with Astrazeneca, FDP vice-president Wolfgang Kubicki in particular makes people sit up and take notice. He says he would be vaccinated at this point in time with all available vaccines, including those not verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) such as Sputnik V.

Michael Kretschmer on “Markus Lanz”: “Our goal must be summer 2021 in the same carefree way as summer 2020”

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) vehemently contradicts this and insists on the security that only a proper approval process can guarantee. He therefore sees no problem in the back and forth of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Instead, he goes on the attack and accuses talk show host Lanz of “constructing a problem and pretending everything is terrible”. Now, after the exam has been completed, you know for whom the British-Swedish vaccine is suitable, “now it can go on”.

However, because there is still not enough vaccine available, Kretschmer believes that the focus must again be on how to deal appropriately with the pandemic. “We notice that people are going their own way. In Hamburg, in Düsseldorf, in Berlin, in Dresden, everywhere young people who go their own way. As long as this is the case, state measures will be understood as repression and will not be successful. That is the biggest problem that will have to create acceptance and awareness for the drama of this third wave. “

Wolfgang Kubicki on “Markus Lanz”: “Söder should take care of his own land”

Lanz countered that it was wrong to pass the “buck on the population” and accused Kretschmer that the behavior, especially of young people, was the result of unsuccessful communication. Wolfgang Kubicki does not want to “formulate it so flatly”, but agrees Lanz is right: “Targets are set that are not being met.” The government’s failures, mistakes and erratic communication are “making people crazy because they meanwhile Have doubts that they will act professionally, that there is a plan. ”Everyone agreed that the open letter from Prime Ministers Winfried Kretschmann (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen) and Markus Söder (CSU) is not part of a successful and closed one Communication is.

Melanie Brinkmann on “Markus Lanz”: “The truth is that we won’t be through with this pandemic in the summer”

Prof. Melanie Brinkmann, virologist at the Technical University of Braunschweig, confirms this impression. She considers communication to be “fatal” and believes that “the people value open and honest communication significantly more than these empty promises, even if the truth is ugly. And the truth is that we won’t be through with this pandemic this summer. ”She fears that there will not be enough vaccine, that vaccination will be too slow and that vaccination readiness may be too low:“ To slow the pandemic, 50 percent will not be enough. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on April 1st:

Michael Kretschmer (CDU) – Prime Minister of Saxony

Anja Maier – journalist

Prof. Melanie Brinkmann – virologist

Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) – Deputy Party Chairman of the FDP

In general, the professor from Braunschweig sometimes speaks herself downright in a rage. When she spoke about how nonsensical it would be to abolish the mask requirement in the case of low incidences. When talk show host Lanz tries to interrupt her, she snaps at him: “I’m talking now!” When he tries to ask, Wolfgang Kubicki also lets her flash off: “Now you don’t also come from the left!” A steep advance that Lanz does not leave unused: “ And that of Mr. Kubicki, from the left, that doesn’t work! ”Between the general laughter that this situation triggers, Brinkmann tries to make a serious point:“ The modeling has absolutely come true. The British variant has prevailed. And now we have a problem. “

Anja Maier at “Markus Lanz”: “It was communicated wrongly on so many levels”

This problem is exacerbated by the fact that Michael Kretschmer brought up the matter that the pandemic “no longer takes place in reality for many people”, resulting in images like those of the banks of the Alster or the Rhine in the past few days. In 2020 the caution was greater and such scenes were unthinkable. The journalist Anja Maier agrees with Kretschmer: “That the fear was greater a year ago, that’s true.” Nevertheless, for her too, the dog is buried in the poor communication: “Now the Chancellor stands up once a month and says: Come people , one more time, then we have it. But everything is wrong. “

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion

“Markus Lanz” and his guests debate with great commitment, above all the virologist Melanie Brinkmann, who has a lot to criticize about the management of the federal government and the prime minister. FDP Vice Kubicki also has that, but from a different perspective, which again triggers the accusation that political actors are currently more about campaigning than fighting pandemics. This contributes to the heated mood in which talk show host Lanz seems to be increasingly comfortable. After cornering Armin Laschet (CDU) on Tuesday and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow (Die Linke) on Wednesday, he successfully followed up with Michael Kretschmer (CDU) at the end of his working week.