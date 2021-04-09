Merkel attacked Laschet? ZDF presenter Lanz confronted the CDU boss with pleasure in the incident. But how did it happen now? Anne Will was there and tweets about it.

Chancellor Angela Merkel criticizes CDU * boss Armin Laschet in an interview with Anne Will *.

The audience promptly indicated his future – after all, he wants to be a candidate for chancellor.

Now Anne Will explains what, from her point of view, happened in the much discussed conversation.

Berlin – did Merkel come across Laschet by chance? Or was it already buzzing around in the back of her mind? In the case of “Anne Will” *, the Chancellor * criticized the state chiefs – but only named the NRW Prime Minister of 16 possible. The section from the ARD talk on March 29th has since been the subject of countless analyzes.

Now the journalist speaks up herself. “I just watched the # Lanz show one more time, in which @ArminLaschet was a guest. For the sake of fairness, I would like to correct one thing: It was I who asked the # Federal Chancellor for #NRW. She doesn’t bring that up, ”Anne Will tweeted on Wednesday.

Lanz grills Laschet to Merkel sentences: “Anne Will asked very cleverly”

Because her ZDF colleague Markus Lanz spoke directly to Armin Laschet on March 30th about Merkel’s complaint – and he didn’t really know an answer in the talk. Lanz recorded Merkel’s sentences. Upon renewed inquiries, Anne Wills Laschet had attested a violation of the discussed Corona * emergency brake – Merkel’s addition, however: Even if he was not the only country manager.

“Anne Will asked very skillfully, very to the point three times, and that’s where it came from,” said Laschet at “Lanz”. He was “not happy,” admitted the CDU boss. Nevertheless, he defended the Chancellor: “I am sure she did not want to cause any harm.”

According to Merkel testimony with “Anne Will”, Laschet is impatient with “Markus Lanz”

Only Merkel could say why the Chancellor named NRW of all places. “Invite them, there is sure to be a free chair here,” said a visibly impatient Laschet to Lanz. When asked whether he had called the Chancellor after “Anne Will” *, Laschet did not want to answer: “But you can be sure that the matter has been discussed between us”.

Maybe Laschet will now hear about the Anne Will tweet and then enjoy a little more peace of mind. The tweet had a good 2500 likes as of Thursday morning. (frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.