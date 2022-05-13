Home page politics

Jürgen Trittin visiting Markus Lanz © Cornelia Lehmann / ZDF

The Ukraine war splits Germany over the issue of arms deliveries and the oil embargo. The guests at “Markus Lanz” show that a constructive debate is still possible.

Hamburg – At “Markus Lanz” on Thursday, a round of talks deals with the topics of the time in a refreshingly differentiated way. With rhetorical skill, the CDU politician Diana Kinnert initially attests to a “longing for clarity” that can be found above all among young people. She criticizes a rampant romanticization of militarism and nationalism among the younger generation, which she encounters on social media. She would therefore like to see less exuberance and pathos in the debate about the Ukraine war. With a view to the “first TikTok war”, Kinnert finds: “You are very impressed. I think that’s something dangerous because we’re third at the end. And if we want to show solidarity with Ukraine, then you have to remain third, then you can’t give up what you own.”

War in Ukraine causes rethinking among the Greens, ex-party leader Trittin explains his change of mind in “Markus Lanz”.

“We shouldn’t fall into the trap of using these simple drawers,” agrees the neuroscientist Maren Urner. Former Minister Jürgen Trittin (Greens) also shares Kinnert’s assessment and finds it important “to define oneself from the third party”. . The longing for unity is currently particularly great. Referring to differences of opinion among the Greens, Trittin says: “It is an extreme challenge, but the challenge of 1998/99 was greater. It wasn’t ‘just’ a question of whether we would supply weapons, but we used weapons ourselves.”

Lanz confronted Trittin with a quote: Just over a year ago, the former party leader of the Greens had refused arms deliveries to Ukraine. The talk show host compares Trittin to Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and asks: “Why did he see that and you didn’t? Or didn’t you want to see it?” Trittin replies that, unlike Habeck, he was not there himself and supported the line of the federal government at the time. In retrospect, that was a mistake that he admits. He also gave reason to think that the Greens had not acted more decisively, after all, the party was the one that Putin described as worthy of criticism.

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on May 12th

Jürgen Trittin (Greens) – Politician

– Politician Diana Kinnert (CDU) – politician

– politician Maren Urner – Neuroscientist

– Neuroscientist Julian Nida-Rümelin – philosopher

When it comes to the oil embargo against Russia, Lanz gets angry for a moment. In the debate he missed a demand for car-free Sundays – the moderator speaks of “softening”, after all, the measure could have saved five to seven percent of oil consumption. Trittin smiles wearily and defends Minister of Economics Habeck for the plan to make Germany independent of Russian raw materials in the long term – even without car-free Sundays: “We can easily hold out for four weeks, but then you’re in the same position again.”

Oil embargo against Russia – Markus Lanz wants a discussion about car-free Sundays

Lanz then accuses Trittin that politicians are reluctant to make unreasonable demands on people. He contradicts that Habeck was a guest at the Schwedt refinery just a few days ago and explained the changed situation to the workforce. Because he did it calmly and honestly, no eggs flew, but he earned the understanding of the workforce. The host is happy that Trittin is helping him with his arguments – Lanz is convinced: “That’s why I’m sticking with it. People would also understand if you said: Let’s drive less cars now!”

Lanz asked Trittin when the moment had come for him to rethink Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Trittin replies without thinking twice: Putin’s decision to recognize Luhansk and Donetsk as independent was the decisive factor: “For me, that was the point where I thought: Now he has switched to war.” He did not think directly about arms deliveries , but he realized that the means of political and economic deterrence had failed, reports Trittin: “A new answer was needed and the new answer was to support Ukraine – also with military means. Always knowing that Ukraine must not be overrun, but we will not become a party to the war either.”

“Markus Lanz” – The conclusion of the show

At “Markus Lanz” there will be a cross-generational debate between Diana Kinnert (CDU), Jürgen Trittin (Greens), the neuroscientist Maren Urner and the philosopher and ethics council member Julian Nida-Rümelin on Thursday evening. Controversial opinions rarely come to light, instead the guests discuss things as equals – which is popular with ZDF viewers on Twitter.

From questions about the Ukraine war and the potential for more open political communication to the sobering view of the world young people have, the panel discussion touches on current topics and provides food for thought. For example, when Kinnert shows a certain disillusionment when she says: “I knew the formula: Europe is peace, peace is Europe. And now you realize: Maybe peace is more of a coincidence than something that we have really cultivated.” (Herman Racke)