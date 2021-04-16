The Chancellor Talk at “Markus Lanz” is going to be turbulent. CSU great Peter Ramsauer duped Armin Laschet. When it comes to the keyword “Trumpism”, a CDU politician can no longer contain herself.

On Thursday evening, “Markus Lanz” will initially focus on the Union’s chancellor fight. Thursday had provided enough material: Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) spoke out openly against his own party leader Armin Laschet. In a remarkable maneuver, he referred to the good poll results from CSU applicant Markus Söder. A decisive moment in the struggle for the top candidate?

Söder against Laschet: Ramsauer surprises with “Lanz” – “Like a penalty without a goalkeeper”

At “Lanz” now – unsurprisingly – ex-CSU Vice Peter Ramsauer stood up for Söder. At first the “old hand in politics” approached the matter with cautious words. Towards the end of his video slot, however, the practiced political speaker became clear words. In his view, it was not the polls that were responsible for Söder’s rebellion – but the sister party CDU itself: “Namely because the CDU as a party simply presents a completely inconsistent picture on which further developments can then flourish.”

It would be downright negligent if Markus Söder did not try to take advantage of his chance, Ramsauer said: “This is how the CDU as a party opened the barn door for Markus Söder. Perhaps it would be incomprehensible if he didn’t use it the way he used it. ”For Söder and CSU General Secretary Markus Blume it was almost a matter of“ a penalty shoot-out without an opposing goalkeeper ”. Talk host Lanz then sarcastically inquires whether the CSU had to sacrifice itself – which Ramsauer acknowledges with a dry “To a certain extent, yes”. Laughter follows in the studio round.

Söder in the criticism: CDU parliamentary group deputy warns of “delegitimation”

A guest cannot share the good mood about it, the Union parliamentary group vice-president Katja Leikert (CDU), who strives for objectivity: “I really appreciate my colleague Peter Ramsauer, also for his humor. But at this point it is already serious. And that is a question that the CDU has to put up with. To what extent self-made announcements or committees are called into question and processes are de-legitimized. That is problematic. ”

The political scientist Leikert refers to the proper political procedure behind the CDU nomination of Armin Laschet: “We have a clear decision in the presidium, in the federal executive committee. The resolution says that our party chairman Armin Laschet should be our candidate for chancellor. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on April 15th:

Peter Ramsauer (CSU) – Member of the Bundestag

Katja Leikert (CDU) – Member of the Bundestag

Sarah Wagenknecht (Link) – Member of the Bundestag

Markus Feldenkirchen – journalist

Prof. Stefan Kluge – intensive care physician

Because Leikert clearly does not want to take part in the mutilation of the last few days, her statements initially hardly go beyond general positions. Talkmaster Lanz therefore asks early on in the conversation to “just leave out the standing sentences”. However, because Leikert continues to wind around a clear edge, Lanz digs almost painfully tenaciously. He wants to elicit criticism of the drama in the Union parliamentary group from the CDU politician, especially those party colleagues who took sides with Söder. Lanz picks up his moderation cards and quotes the decisive sentence from the Basic Law: “The Presidium carries out the decisions of the federal executive board.” Because that did not happen, Lanz believes, Söder was able to “put Armin Laschet on the black ice with a sleight of hand.”

“Markus Lanz”: Journalist suspects “a touch of Trumpism” at Söder – CDU politician bursts out with criticism

The journalist Markus Feldenkirchen asks whether this is a “touch of Trumpism”. And suddenly the knot bursts at Leikert: “If we start to change the rules of the game while we are on the field, then a situation arises in which any form of legitimation can be thrown overboard the day after tomorrow. And that is the problem with such processes. Politics is always a question of style and attitude. ”

Leikert now accuses Söder of bad style. After all, he made a clear promise. “If the party decided to call him, then he would be available and if not, he would classify himself accordingly and support Armin Laschet. And he didn’t do that. “

Corona crisis topic at “Lanz”: intensive care physician reprimands politics

Intensive care physician Stefan Kluge is at least indirectly affected by the actions and quarrels of the future chancellor candidates, Laschet and Söder. The current situation in the intensive care units in Germany is dramatic, and politicians are not acting uniformly, which is fatal for his profession: “We see this as very irritated and our collar bursts if politicians cannot slowly agree on uniform rules for Germany.” Kluges The outlook for the next few weeks is bleak: “The measures that are being decided by politicians today will take two weeks to affect the infection rate and four, then it will be in the intensive care unit. And that’s why we’re going to have a hard time now. “

Sahra Wagenknecht on “Lanz” on ZDF: “The CDU is empty, broken and worn out”

The doctor receives encouragement from the Sahra Wagenknecht (left): “It is well known that there are power struggles in parties and that bad things are going on in parties. Nevertheless, a threshold is crossed when government affairs suffer from the fact that two prime ministers are fighting with each other and the whole corona policy and the statements they make about it and the suggestions they make are actually no longer based on what makes sense , but only: How do I position myself in relation to the other person? “

The fact that Wagenknecht’s own party cannot benefit from the plight of the Union frustrates the former left parliamentary group leader: “When the Union has obviously fallen so far in terms of attractiveness and charisma, not only because of the candidate question, but also because of poor crisis management, and I still see it that the SPD and the Left together come to just 25 percent or less in the polls, then you have to ask yourself: What are we doing wrong? ”she complains. “I would like parties that stand for social politics to become stronger again. But for that you have to choose an address that reaches people, with their issues, with their problems and I think that we are currently not enough. “

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

The “Markus Lanz” talk on Thursday evening is more entertaining than it has been for a long time. The guests engage in debates with one another, even if there are some initial difficulties. After the ice is broken, the audience gets an insight into the broken relationship between the CDU and the CSU using the example of MPs Leikert and Ramsauer. Markus Feldenkirchen and Sahra Wagenknecht comment on the whole thing pointedly and with substance, before the latter presents their view of left politics and their party. For intensive care physician Stefan Kluge, there are only a few minutes in between for an intensive care bed report.