Home page politics

Split

TV talk with Markus Lanz on September 19th. © Screenshot ZDF

Sahra Wagenknecht is using the end of the political summer break for a talk show marathon. Is a party imminent?

Hamburg – During the political summer break, Sahra Wagenknecht seems to have recharged her batteries and is now embarking on a concerted talk show circuit to find out whether and when she might found her own party. On Tuesday evening, Markus Lanz tried to stand up to Wagenknecht – with manageable success.

Just the day before yesterday, Sahra Wagenknecht was a guest at Anne Will’s and was exposed to harsh attacks because of her apologetic attitude towards Putin, but still tried to put forward her arguments with her typical calmness. Things continued in the same style on Tuesday evening with Markus Lanz on ZDF, who, despite Lanz’s typical questions, was unable to get Wagenknecht to make a clear statement about founding a new party. Wagenknecht tried to find an answer by saying that she alone couldn’t found a party, but also said, “There is a huge void in the political spectrum.” Many people no longer saw themselves represented and longed for a party that had “economic reason, but at the same time represents social justice that stands for a foreign policy that relies on diplomacy and not weapons. None of this is available at the moment,” explained Wagenknecht to Markus Lanz.

Sahra Wagenknecht at Lanz: Attempt at provocation

Lanz tried to provoke Wagenknecht as to whether Boris Palmer would be a potential partner for a new party, alluding to their aversion to the Greens. An invitation that Wagenknecht didn’t miss: “The Greens have taken off and distanced themselves from the problems of normal people; they believe that everyone lives in a high-priced, hip city bubble, where life takes place between oat milk and cargo bikes.” Continue was the ticking off of the controversies, next point: freedom of expression. “The spectrum of opinions has narrowed,” Lanz also admitted, but the fact that the government or somehow “those up there” were creating this corridor of opinions, as Wagenknecht claimed, seemed all too much like a strange conspiracy theory.

Wagenknecht repeatedly alluded to public funding or state funding through which the state supposedly influences the opinions that are disseminated on television, at universities or other public institutions. “I have a problem with this murmuring, this insinuation,” Lanz warned, after he had cornered Wagenknecht with a for once sensible penetrating question, who was reporting all too vaguely about the case of a university professor who was supposedly fired because of an unpleasant attitude towards Ukraine. war got problems.

Frontal attack on Wagenknecht

“You are afraid of the future!” said the military strategist Florence Gaub Lanz and attacked Wagenknecht head-on, but also somewhat polemically. “The world is changing, and part of society is already changing. They are in the back wave and the people who feel comfortable with them are a group with fear of the future,” said the head of the research department at the NATO Defense College with Markus Lanz on ZDF. Does Wagenknecht really only serve reactionary sentiments that want nothing to change? Or is she at least partially right in her criticism of the government’s policies?

The topics it addresses are similar to those that the AFD also deals with, but Wagenknecht is far away from right-wing populist or even right-wing extremist ideas, said Timo Lehmann, a journalist at “Spiegel.” A Wagenknecht party is little different than Wagenknecht -wing of the left, a good quarter of the MPs would join a new party and, according to Lehmann, are already desperately waiting for the starting signal. “If Wagenknecht founds a party, the Left Party will be history,” said Lehmann to Markus Lanz on ZDF. But could this theoretical new party actually provide new political impulses? Could Wagenknecht implement a more constructive migration policy? A policy that accepts immigration, but in healthy proportions, that makes integration easier, but also takes care of the causes of flight?

Markus Lanz on ZDF The guests of the show from September 19, 2023 Sahra Wagenknecht politician Timo Lehmann journalist Florence Gaub Military strategist

In Syria, for example. Without prospects, rebuilding the country is not possible, but as long as there are sanctions, the status quo is cemented, so people flee. This is how Wagenknecht explained the situation. Only those who are truly politically persecuted should be entitled to social benefits in Germany. “However, for those who come because of economic differences, we have to create a perspective for them in their home countries,” said Wagenknecht. Lanz actually agreed with his guest, but still couldn’t give up his urge to object and demanded clear solutions. Markus Lanz obviously didn’t want to or couldn’t understand that they don’t exist, that things are complicated. “You have 80% of the word,” complained Lanz when he tried once again to interrupt Wagenknecht, which was primarily due to Lanz himself, who left the other two guests out for a long time and preferred to work on Wagenknecht.

Only at the end was Florence Gaub able to briefly discuss her thoughts on future research, such as the method of drawing conclusions about impending conflicts based on the subjects of science fiction novels and films. In Russia in recent years there have been numerous novels and films that imagined a war of some kind with Ukraine. Now, according to Gaub’s analysis, the war that actually broke out has shaken many Russians out of a certain lethargy and shown them (or at least suggested) that they are no longer just victims of the future, but are helping to shape it. Gaub describes exactly how shaping the future should work for each individual citizen in her recently published book “Future – An Instruction Manual,” from which Lanz sent his viewers off into the night with an exciting quote: “Depression is the inability to imagine one’s own future (Michael Meyns)