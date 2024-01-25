Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Press Split

Markus Söder was a guest of Markus Lanz on ZDF on Wednesday. © Screenshot ZDF

Markus Söder is again on Markus Lanz's TV show. Things get down to business between the CSU boss and the TV presenter. Including laughter and sour Söder.

Hamburg – Another exchange of blows in the ongoing duel between Markus Lanz and Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder. The obligatory row between the CSU boss and the ZDF presenter on his TV show is almost part of good form. And in the end the CSU boss was clearly annoyed.

But first things first: Finally, Söder first commented on the precarious surveys for the traffic light coalition. This is also why Markus Söder was once again tempted to not leave the federal government in good stead with renewed criticism. “The feeling for Germany is no longer right,” said the CSU boss on “Markus Lanz” on ZDF on Wednesday evening.

Markus Söder with Markus Lanz: CSU boss criticizes the lack of “Germany feeling” on ZDF

When Lanz asked what a “Germany feeling” actually was, Söder did not give a conclusive definition during his third Lanz appearance within three months. Instead, he gave a vague answer and explained that “things don't work like they used to (…). Nothing is getting better, everything is getting more expensive.” He also emphasized that “the vast majority of Germans (…) are simply dissatisfied with the government.”

In Söder's view, this also creates “extreme polarization in society”, which is why Bavaria's Prime Minister came to a clear conclusion. “New elections would be the best thing to bring about change!”

“Create the greatest possible ruckus”: Journalist counters CSU Söder with Markus Lanz

The journalist Anna Lehmann saw it completely differently and expressed her skepticism by criticizing the opposition. “The AfD benefits from this 'everything is shit' mode, and it doesn't really help when the Union (…) uses this sound precisely and joins in with 'everything is bad',” said Lehmann. “It would help if we had a more constructive opposition in the Bundestag that didn’t just focus on creating the biggest possible ruckus.”

Bavaria's Prime Minister did not share the journalist's opinion at all and continued with another traffic light: “The government itself has no internal logic. It acts completely (…) ideologically. They are caught up in disputes among themselves, and then priorities are set that are the wrong ones.” His criticism of the government was followed by another jibe at Olaf Scholz: “The Chancellor is the most silent authority in the country! He stands and sits and always says nothing! He has to explain what he wants!” Clear words from the CSU boss, but not as clear as Lanz in November 2023, when Söder saw Germany in a “national crisis”.

Söder about Markus Lanz's possible candidacy for chancellor: “Why no one always believes me”

Really getting going, Söder then gave the AfD a broadside. “I think you can see a process of radicalization in the AfD, a more brazen appearance to the outside world.” However, the CSU man is spreading clear skepticism about further steps against the AfD. He doubts “that a ban will work.”

The renewed criticism of the traffic lights and the AfD issue then gave Markus Lanz the template to inquire about the Union's possible candidate for chancellor. “Someone will be found,” said Söder, refusing to let his cards be looked at. The CSU man rejected at least one of his own candidacies: “I’m out of the race anyway.” Surprised, Lanz still had to follow up: “Are you out of the race?” asked the moderator. “Yes, that’s clear. I wonder (…) why no one always believes me,” replied Söder with a slightly annoyed undertone.

CSU boss makes Markus Lanz laugh: “What you are doing here is a real Trump”

In response to the answer, Lanz couldn't help but laugh and pushed in the direction of CSU boss Söder: “What you're doing here is a real Trump.” However, Bavaria's Prime Minister did not let himself be put off and explained that Friedrich Merz do “a very good job” and would be a suitable chancellor.

But Lanz countered again and said that, according to his information, the Union was getting down to business behind the scenes on this very issue. Söder then fired in the direction of the moderator with the words. “This is the worst research,” complained the CSU boss, before then commenting again on himself and clearly rejecting the Union’s candidacy for chancellor. “My place is in Bavaria,” said Söder.

Markus Lanz hits a sensitive nerve with Söder: “I won’t get involved in games like that”

After the statement, Lanz turned to another topic, which subsequently made Söder really angry: Germany's defense capability. A topic that the CSU man had addressed more often in the past few weeks and Lanz took up his question. “You asked for 100,000 drones. An aircraft carrier. A nuclear defense shield. How exactly do you imagine all this?” Markus Lanz wanted to know.

“We need a fully equipped Bundeswehr with (…) tanks, artillery, material, ammunition,” said Söder. The statement then required a query from Lanz, in which the ZDF presenter asked about the specific costs. It was exactly this question that really got the ball rolling and hit a nerve with Söder. “I won’t get involved in games like that.”

Söder gets angry with Markus Lanz: “They’re not on educational television!”

But Lanz did not give up and explained that the operating costs of an aircraft carrier alone were well over 100 billion euros. However, Markus Söder dismissed the sum in exasperation, which prompted Lanz to give a small reprimand: “Mr. Söder, we want to understand and explain things.” This statement from the moderator provoked an exasperated reaction from the CSU boss: “We are not here on educational television!” said Söder, visibly angry.

Söder referred to a possible second term in office Donald Trump in the USA to promote the expansion of Germany's defense capability: “If Trump wins, it could have fundamental consequences for us. And we have to prepare for that.” The Bavarian Prime Minister added with a serious look: “Our goal is clear, to defend ourselves. To protect our NATO borders, to protect our own freedom.”