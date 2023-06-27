Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Markus Lanz and Richard David Precht © Georg Wendt/Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa, processing: BuzzFeed

In their podcast, the two moderators criticize the coverage of Rammstein. Their media scolding and outrage expose a problem.

Warning, the following paragraphs contain allegations of sexual violence.

Every Friday, ZDF presenter Markus Lanz and philosopher and author Richard David Precht talk about current events in their podcast “Lanz und Precht”. Episode 94 deals with, among other things, the Lindemann case, in which a lawyer gives us an important detail.

“Constant excitement” and “unimaginable irritation” have Germany firmly under control, Lanz claims at the beginning of the episode. A good example of the increased “excitement potential” of our society is “the events surrounding Rammstein”, Lanz exclaims. Bad things might have happened. But clarifying that is the task of the judiciary, the media should hold back.

“Inhibition threshold of the quality press” has fallen

The reporting as well as the research of the magazine Mirror about men who are accused of abuse of power and sexual assault (most recently actor Til Schweiger and TV chef Christian Jürgens) would show how hasty “media judgments” are made and overshadow the legal judgment. “You don’t wash that off of you anymore,” agrees Precht and recalls the case of Jörg Kachelmann.

The former weather presenter was investigated in 2010 for alleged rape. Kachelmann was acquitted because of proven innocence. The moderator accuses the media of having been “driven through the village like a pig” and having largely lost his livelihood.

After a few minutes, Lanz and Precht take stock: reporting only on the basis of testimonies that “may be correct, but not necessarily” is not serious and professional journalism, but opinion-making to the chagrin of the men.

Kachelmann comparison lags

The parallel drawn between Lindemann and Kachelmann meanwhile dispenses with a detailed discussion. The comparison is lame: while in the Kachelmann case an individual (the moderator’s former partner) raised the allegation of rape and the evidence was poor from the start, there is a completely different allegation in the Rammstein debate: the possible use of narcotics , alleged abuse of power between idol and fans, systematic sexual assaults.

Case files: Cologne Higher Regional Court sentences the Bild newspaper to 395,000 euros in compensation to Jörg Kachelmann © Oliver Berg / Picture Alliance

Moral guilt is also discussed in the media

The case of Jörg Kachelmann, whose image was severely damaged by the media, is now regarded as a lesson in many journalism schools. But while Lanz and Precht sharply lash out at the media and explain what is not their job – “witch hunts” and “prejudice” – they refrain from classifying what the task of reporting is actually.

In a democracy, it is the task of the media to contribute to the information and opinion-forming of society in the public interest. This includes cases like Lindemann, where a well-known public figure is confronted with serious allegations that violate the value system. It is important to distinguish between legal guilt in court and the disclosure of social grievances in the media.

How suspect reporting works

In Germany, for example, the presumption of innocence applies until guilt is proven, along with the motto “In case of doubt, for the accused”. This also means that the media must observe their duty of care and comply with the criteria for reporting on suspicions. According to German media law, there must be a clear public interest for a permissible reporting of suspicions. Reports should also be balanced and the accused must be given the opportunity to comment. And: There must be a minimum amount of evidence that speaks for the truth of the suspicion.

In the Rammstein case, statements are available from dozens of women who are said to have been specifically recruited for “Row Zero” and backstage parties through a casting. Some of you have expressed yourself with real names and an affidavit and disclose a systematic approach. According to research by the media houses SZ/NDR the women describe details about sexual acts that they say they did not consent to because they speak of memory gaps. Behind these they suspect the use of knockout drops, which is a punishable offence. There are also chat histories and details about the “Casting Director” Alena Makeeva, who has been identified by several women as the contact person for recruitment. The ads are said to come from uninvolved third parties.

Lindemann has now commissioned a law firm to represent him in press law matters. In their press release of June 8, the lawyers announced that they would take action against improper reporting of suspicions. The statement also states that the allegations are “without exception untrue”.

Leaving out the victim perspective cannot be an option

In the podcast, Precht says that without an official criminal offense and at the beginning of the investigation, no or only “very careful reporting” would be desirable, especially as long as the true dimensions and background are not known. If reporting were based on this, it would mean that the journalistic principle of reporting on suspicions would no longer apply. Conversely, it would probably mean not letting the alleged victims have their say, there would no longer be balanced reporting.

Other cases of power structures and abuse of power show that resources and lawyers are often acquired that can withstand a legal dispute for years. The only tool left to alleged victims in the fight against such incidents and structures is the public.

The allegations against Lindemann increased after the tweets from Northern Ireland’s Shelby Lynn, who expressed her suspicion that she may have been drugged and injured during the Rammstein concert in Vilnius (Lithuania) on May 22nd. The public prosecutor’s office in Vilnius has meanwhile announced that it will not start criminal proceedings because there is “no objective factual evidence” for Shelby’s statements.

