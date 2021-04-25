Lanús, who complicated his passage to the quarterfinals by suffering two defeats in a row, has many chances to qualify when he receives this Sunday Vélez Sarsfield, pointer of Zone B, for the eleventh date of the Professional League Cup soccer.

The match is played from 11 am at the Lanús stadium, with the arbitration of Darío Herrera and televised by TNT Sports.

Vélez arrives with three last-minute casualties: Lautaro Giannetti, Adrián Campos and Nazareno Romero tested positive for coronavirus and were isolated according to the protocol.

Both teams reach this commitment after playing at the international level, since Vélez fell in Group G of the Copa Libertadores 3-2 at home against Flamengo of Brazil and Lanús achieved a valuable victory in the Copa Sudamericana as a visit against Aragua of Venezuela by 1-0.

The freshest antecedent of matches between the two occurred last January when Lanús eliminated Vélez in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana (which he would lose in the final against Defensa and Justicia) by beating him 1-0 in Liniers and 3-0 in the south Buenos Aires.

Probable formations:

Lanús: Lautaro Morales; José Luis Gómez, Guillermo Burdisso, Alexis Pérez, and Julián Aude; Tomás Belmonte; Pedro De la Vega, Matías Esquivel, Facundo Pérez and Alexander Bernabei; Jose Sand. DT: Luis Zubeldia.

Velez: Lucas Hoyos; Hernán De La Fuente, Matías de los Santos, Luis Abram and Miguel Brizuela; Pablo Galdames and Agustín Mulet; Luca Orellano, Ricardo Centurión and Francisco Ortega; Cristian Tarragona. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.

Referee: Darío Herrera.

Stadium: Lanús.

Schedule: 11:00.

TV: TNT Sports.