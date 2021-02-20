Twenty-eight days after winning the final of the South American Cup in Córdoba, Defense and Justice, with the return of Sebastián Beccacece to the bank, will visit Lanús this Saturday in a duel corresponding to the second date of zone B of the League Cup Soccer Professional. The meeting will begin at 5:10 p.m., it will be directed by Fernando Espinoza and broadcast on Fox Sports Premium.

Little time has passed since that 3-0 at Mario Kempes. However, a few things have changed in Defense. Among them, the team’s leadership: after the departure of Hernán Crespo to San Pablo, Beccacece will begin his third cycle in the Hawk.

The first was only seven months, between November 2016 and June 2017, when he left to accompany Jorge Sampaoli in the Argentine national team. The second, just under a year, after the World Cup in Russia and until the end of the 2018/19 Super League, in which Florencio Varela’s team was runner-up behind Racing.

Now he will try to prolong the good present of Defense, who on the first date of the Cup and with Pablo De Muner as interim DT surpassed Huracán 3 to 2.

For his part, Lanús debuted in the contest with a valuable and deserved victory 1 to 0 against Independiente, which served to calm the waters after coach Luis Zubeldia told President Nicolás Russo his discontent at the absence of reinforcement.

Probable formations

Lanús: Lautaro Morales; Braian Aguirre, Guillermo Burdisso, Alexis Pérez and Alexandro Bernabei; Facundo Pérez, Tomás Belmonte and Facundo Quignón; Pedro De la Vega, José Sand and Nicolás Orsini. DT: Luis Zubeldia.

Defense and Justice: Ezequiel Unsain; Juan Gabriel Rodríguez, Franco Paredes, Adonis Frías and Emanuel Brítez; Valentín Larralde, Enzo Fernández and Eugenio Isnaldo and Francisco Pizzini; Braian Romero and Walter Bou. DT: Sebastian Beccacece.

Referee: Fernando Espinoza.

Court: Lanús.

Start time: 17.10.

Transmission: Fox Sports.