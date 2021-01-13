Lanús and Vélez will define this Wednesday the first finalist of the South American Cup in the rematch of one of the semifinals that will be played at the Ciudad de Lanús Néstor Díaz Pérez stadium. The local will start with an advantage after having won 1-0 in the first leg with a goal from José Sand. The meeting will begin at 9:30 p.m., it will be directed by the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio and broadcast on ESPN 2 and DirecTV Sports.

The Garnet is looking for its second crown in this contest after the consecration in 2013 (it beat Ponte Preta in the final). To do this, he will try to assert his advantage against an opponent who only serves to win: if he does it by 1 to 0, he will transfer the definition to the penalty series; if he does it for any other result, he will advance to the decisive instance.

Thinking about this commitment, Luis Zubeldia did not use the footballers who are usually starters in the 2-0 victory against Rosario Central last Saturday, with which the cast from the south of Greater Buenos Aires closed their participation in the Complementation A zone of the Diego Armando Maradona Cup.

The only doubt that the coach retains is the presence of defender Guillermo Burdisso, who suffered an edema in the right hamstring in the first leg in Liniers and arrives with just enough to this rematch. In case of not recovering, his place will be taken by Matías Pérez.

José Sand scored the only goal in the first leg at Liniers (Photo: Alejandro Pagni / AFP)

Mauricio Pellegrino also preferred to give rest to the usual starters (with the exception of goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos) in the duel on Saturday in which his team defeated Godoy Cruz 3 to 2, which allowed him to win the Complementation B zone of the Diego Armando Cup Maradona and access the final of that instance, which will play on Saturday in San Juan against Rosario Central or Defensa y Justicia.

For the rematch against Lanús, the Fortín coach will not be able to count on the Peruvian Luis Abram, who tested positive for covid-19. His place in the rear will be occupied by Miguel Brizuela. Pellegrino will maintain the intrigue regarding a couple of positions until the last moment: will Federico Mancuello or Ricardo Álvarez play in the middle with Chilean Pablo Galdames? Will Thiago Almada return to the title or will Agustín Bouzat continue in the line-up?

The winner of this series will be measured in the final with the winner of the other semifinal, which is being disputed by Defensa y Justicia and Coquimbo Unido de Chile. In the first leg, played in Asunción (the Chileans played there as locals), they matched 0-0. The rematch will be on Saturday at Florencio Varela’s Norberto Tomaghello stadium. Meanwhile, the decisive meeting of the contest will take place on January 23 at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba.

The champion of the Copa Sudamericana will play the Recopa Sudamericana 2021 against the champion of the Libertadores 2020, and will also get a place in the group stage of the Libertadores 2021.