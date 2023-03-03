For the fifth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, Arsenal de Sarandí surprised at the Monumental Stadium and won 2-1 against River Plate: Martín Demichelis’s team began winning with José Paradela’s goal and seemed to have everything under control, but Lautaro Guzmán and Luis Leal twisted history in the complement.
Now, the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis will face Lanús, one of the leaders, looking to discount points to get closer to the top of the standings. Next, we will review everything you need to know about this matchup.
Paulo Díaz, Agustin Palavecino and Miguel Borja would join the team for Jonatan Maidana, Pablo Solari and Salomón Rondón, respectively. There are two doubts: Franco Alfonso or Lucas Beltrán, and José Paradela or Nicolás de la Cruz.
Kudelka’s “Garnet” came with a perfect score in the tournament, but lost to Racing in the Cilindro and now continues as the leader but shares the lead with three other teams. Regarding the team, central defender Cristian Lema returns to the central defense after serving the suspension date for the red card he received against Rosario Central.
City: Lanus, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Stadium: Strength.
Date: Sunday March 4.
Schedule: 19.15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18.15 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 17.15 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Dario Herrera.
The match can be seen live on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
lanús: Lucas Acosta; Cáceres, Lema, Canale, Aguirre; Loaiza, Belmonte, Acosta; Esquivel, Diaz and De la Vega
River Plate: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz or Leandro González Pirez, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Agustín Palavecino, Nacho Fernández, José Paradela or Nicolás De la Cruz; Franco Alfonso and Miguel Angel Borja.
It will be a great match, back and forth, with goals of all colors. A 2 to 2: Esquivel and Leandro Díaz for Lanús; Robert Rojas and Nacho for the “Millionaire”.
