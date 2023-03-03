🎙 Kudelka and a pamper to the fan of #lanus 🇱🇻 in the preview of the game with River.

💬 “We hope they continue to support us as they always have since my arrival”, the DT released at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/SkEtW16HBI

– Garnet Fortress (@fortalezagrana) March 2, 2023