Boca Juniors and Central Córdoba faced each other this Wednesday on matchday 5 of the Professional League in Argentina. Xeneize took the three points after beating their rival 2-0. At 8 minutes into the game, Merentiel opened the scoring and in the 74th minute, Kevin Zenón scored the final goal that left the three points in the Bombonera, against an opponent that arrived after beating Sarmiento 3-0, but it was noted that It is much inferior in terms of hierarchy, names and operation than its rival.
Now the blue and gold team must visit Lanús, which arrives in good shape due to its victory on the previous date precisely against the “Verde” of Junín, as a visitor and by 1 to 0 with a goal from Boggio. Let's go with the previous one.
In which stadium is Lanús-Boca played?
Date: Sunday, February 18
Location: Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: La Fortaleza
Hours: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 6:30 p.m. in Mexico and 1:30 a.m. in Spain.
Referee: Silvio Trucco
How can you see Lanús-Boca?
TV Channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Lanús?
Ricardo Zielinski can repeat the XI that won in Junín against Sarmiento, since he has had no injuries or suspensions in that clash.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Due to the recovery of Marcos Rojo and the return of Nicolás Valentini after participating in the Venezuela Pre-Olympic, the coach is considering the chance of playing La Fortaleza with three center backs: Rojo, Cristian Lema and Jorge Nicolás Figal.
In that case I would use two wingers-midfielders with a lot of arrival: Kevin Zenón, on the left, and Luis Advíncula, on the right. He would have Cristian Medina and Ezequiel Fernández in the center, who will surely make up the middle of the field. Guillermo “Pol” Fernández is ruled out: he suffered a high sprain of his right ankle.
Possible formations
Lanus: Acosta; Cáceres, Muñoz, Luciatti, Soler; Carrera, Loaiza, Boggio, Moreno; Bou, Diaz.
Mouth: Rosemary; Blondel, Lema, Figal, Rojo; White; Advíncula, Medina, Equi, Zenón; Merentiel.
Forecast
It will be a real great game, which will end with a 2-2 draw.
