Wow much death and sex does a film have to inhale before it knows what human life is? Crushed bodies on the side of the road in Michael Mann’s Ferrari, a face smashed in personally by Pinochet in Pablo Larraín’s El Conde, cruelly cooked farmhands in Nikolaj Arcel’s Bastards, and in all these competition entries it becomes the 80th Venice Film Festival always kissed, fondled and fucked: natural bodies can’t stand it in this abundance. That’s why Adam Driver’s hair was bleached with ashes for “Ferrari” and all faces were burned with Schweppes beforehand for Roman Polanski’s “The Palace” (out of competition).

Bradley Cooper, meanwhile, had a rubber nose fitted so that he, the director and titular character of “Maestro”, would be mistaken for Leonard Bernstein. Even works. But can one offer the skeptical soul of the present a couple of film characters as physical vessels of psycho-hygienic self-aggrandizement and self-condemnation just because they no longer want to believe in angels, devils, ghosts, deities?

Washed into the picture as a love of life

Cooper goes to great lengths to do so, which is why he even found out that a film about Bernstein’s private messed up relationships is aesthetically more fruitful than a monumental biography that’s flatly told. The crystalline self-assured Carey Mulligan is thus swept into the frame at night by a bestial tidal wave of symphonic noise as Bernstein’s love of life, Felicia, and is no longer marginalized by Cooper himself at the height of his power to embody Bernstein.

This climax is the scene in which Bernstein, in a proclamation tone, announces the completion of a Holy Mass in which he measures himself not only against God but even against Beethoven. He has finally stormed the sky, but lost sight of his earthly counterpart. Mrs. Felicia knows what she has to do now: she jumps into the pool and the camera stays with her for a while while she comes to herself. The thesis at the center of “Maestro” is: The rift between two people does not have to be a rupture, it can make what it attacks even more tactile, more real. Much solace can be found in such thoughts and Cooper’s images for it.

However, art can do much more than comfort. To do this, however, it has to be as good as the Alasdair Gray film adaptation “Poor Things” by Yorgos Lanthimos. This masterpiece begins with Emma Stone falling into the sea from a great height. Later we learn: Willem Dafoe as a scarecrow-like horror researcher who burps soap bubbles from enzyme grease when he eats because of severe metabolic damage, pulled this very best actress in the world out of the water after the suicide attempt shown, removed the unborn child from her womb and composed a new monster from both test subjects , which he calls “Bella Baxter”.







Between duck dogs from the Doctor Moreau kit, he gives her an education from now on and finally proposes his famulus, played by Ramy Youssef, as a bridegroom. But she doesn’t take it, instead going on a trip around the world with a greasy roué, who misunderstands her as a sex doll and falls hopelessly in love with her. She finally destroys this guy, who his actor Mark Ruffalo clearly takes great joy in as an actor who finally gets to clown at his true level. In the process, she learns that the world is Satan’s realm, that people who act like philosophers are actually children (a gracefully understated cameo by Jerrod Carmichael helps her to realize that), and that you can’t shy away from Hanna Schygulla (how beautiful she is is, the old lady) absolutely has to listen when she recommends: Read Goethe!

The tone of this film is scientific: The hard-won truth about the cosmos, Bella once paraphrases its creator, is only valid until we find a new one, and it will continue until the world is no longer flat, electricity keeps the night in check and we no longer have to fasten our shoes with little bows.

How lucky are these “poor things”: Two hours of nothing but good ideas, bad jokes, social horrors, tense guitars, boundless orchestra and a dance that looks as if these people don’t have bones for bones, but air pumps with colorful glowing noble gas inside. Some of the poisonous pastries that Lanthimos serves look cute despite all their sophistication and thus fit with the “naivety” that the heroine is repeatedly attested to. In reality, it’s about a childish, life-capable, stormy rationality that only has to learn how irrational most people are, unfortunately, and that you have to forgive them while you keep them at bay as best you can (you want to yes, cuddle too).

The film takes feelings very seriously, so seriously that it often mocks them in order to be of help to people who, without the power to critically examine their feelings, are helplessly exposed to all kinds of emotional manipulation. Last but not least, there is plenty of this manipulation in the cinema, particularly instructive in another competition entry, “La Bête” by Bertrand Bonello. Here Léa Seydoux constantly reaches into the audience’s hearts and laments a future of machine rule in which we are no longer allowed to feel anything. As if stimulating moods through networked agitation wasn’t what machines are currently using to convert us from humans to farm animals, working animals and pets.







“La Bête” is a fantastic film, like “Poor Things”. But just very, very much stupid. Because Lanthimos and Emma Stone offer something better than whims and sobs to today’s misery: your new flesh, dear skeptical soul, says their deeply humane film, be my artificial light, my gift, and what you need most urgently may flow in your veins – music .