2,500 participants set out on the jogging track in the Kashisha Park in the Rahmaniyah suburb of Sharjah, which was surrounded in the evening by “Lanterns to Live”, which consisted of a huge group of written messages and candles lit along the track, as an expression of the participants’ support for cancer fighters and survivors, and in honor of the memory of Those who lost their lives during their journey to fight it.

This came during the “Let’s Live” sports march, which the “Friends of Cancer Patients Association” is organizing its third session on December 10 and 11, 2022, at a time when it has become the largest event of its kind in the world, Sharjah is participating in organizing it in parallel with 29 other cities from different countries. With its inclusion of a wide program of various activities and events witnessed by 2,500 participants of different age groups, to enhance the association’s vision in collecting donations to support cancer patients, and to raise awareness of its various physical, psychological and social aspects.

Before the launch of the participants in the “Lanterns to Live” activity, a large audience listened to a number of speakers who shared their experience with cancer, either personally, or through their support for a family member fighting the disease, to spread a spirit of optimism and spread hope to all patients with the disease who came to participate. On the march with their loved ones.

Young Omar Hussam, who recently recovered from leukemia, participated in the event, raising high morale among the audience, and said: “Hope and optimism are the light that illuminates life for us, and if hope is cut off from this world, life would end.” The poet: “And do not despair from the ordeal that the judiciary brought to you, for how many miseries were followed by bliss.” He called on every cancer fighter to expel despair from his heart, as he did, and added: “Be optimistic and smile at life to face the difficulties with determination to achieve themselves and always repeat within you, ‘Yes, I can’.”

For her part, young Farah Emad conveyed to the public her experience with her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer during the Pink Caravan screening campaign in 2012, and said: “Treatment alone is not enough, emotional support for the patient is an important element in the process of recovering from cancer, it was my father My mother is my biggest supporter, and her journey of overcoming hardships has brought us together as a loving family.” Pointing at the end to the presence of her mother in the audience, saying that she is now living in full health after recovering from the disease.

After listening to the speakers, the participants gathered in the park’s walking track after turning off the electric lights in the place, and the participants set out to march “to live” among the candle lights, while their path was illuminated by hundreds of written messages for cancer patients who continue their journey of recovery, or in honor of those who have passed away. About our world as a result of illness, while the participants continued walking around the entire park, amidst a spirit of activity and enthusiasm, it also included various groups of cancer fighters, survivors, and their families, full of hope to get rid of the horrors of cancer and continue a life full of health and vitality.