Länsi-Uusimaa savings | “It's a bad thing” – The planned changes to Terveysasema do not please the residents of Kalajärvi

The welfare area of ​​Länsi-Uusimaa is planning to reduce the services of the Kalajärvi health center. It can be seen as a decrease in doctor's appointments.

Kalajärvi

Kalajärvi residents lack understanding for the plans for the welfare area of ​​Western Uusimaa to centralize healthcare services in large centers.

If the plans come to fruition, the operation of the Kalajärvi Health Center on the outskirts of Espoo, for example, threatens to cease in its current form.

According to the wellness area's proposal, Kalajärvi would have a local health center. It could mean that the services of a doctor or nurse would not be available every weekday. Laboratory samples would be taken by a mobile service.

The role and concept of the entire health center would therefore change significantly. HS news of the proposals earlier on Wednesday. The welfare area has justified the changes with the need for savings and the poor condition of the premises.

In the future, the Kalajärvi health center may not have a doctor and a nurse every weekday.

Situation concerns the locals interviewed by HS, especially on behalf of elderly people and families with children.

Lived in Kalajärvi for more than thirty years Tarja Akola is on his way home from senior dances. He thinks that the reform would not significantly change his everyday life.

Tarja Akola welcomes mobile laboratory services to Kalajärvi.

“Fortunately, there hasn't been an awful lot of need for those services yet, and you can get around with your own car. There is a lot of elderly population here. I think it might be hard for them.”

On the other hand, Akola also sees good things in the plans. For example, mobile laboratory services are praised.

“It has been difficult if the doctor orders laboratory tests, then you have to go somewhere. It would be terribly wonderful if the samples could be taken nearby,” he says.

“Back in the good old days when we moved here, it worked awfully well.”

His childhood returned home Mikko Kokora somewhat surprised that the services are deteriorating, even though the number of residents is increasing.

Population in Espoo grew up with more than 8,800 inhabitants last year.

“ “It gets awkward if you have to go further by bus with a sick child.”

Kokora uses occupational health care herself and drives a car, so the changes will not directly affect her life.

“But of course it would be good if Local Services remained as good as possible, so it would be easier for the elderly population to get treatment.”

In the future, the nearest health center would probably be in Leppävaara, which is about thirteen kilometers from the center of Kalajärvi. It takes about an hour to get there by bus.

From Lapland going home from his daughter Päivi Kolehmainen is going to the K-shop in the village to get a refrigerator refill.

Päivi Kolehmainen fears that it will become more difficult to see a doctor if the planned changes to health care are implemented.

“It's a bad thing. It makes it difficult to see a doctor”, he answers the question about what kind of thoughts the plans evoke in him.

“After all, laboratory services and dental care have been gone for a long time here. There used to be good services here.”

The changes would hit Kolehmainen directly. He says that he uses public services as a pensioner, and he doesn't drive a car.

In a family with children the news is not encouraging either. Mother of three boys Kirsi Räihä says that there will be challenges if the services of the own health center are further cut.

Niko Räihä (center) examines the camera lens with interest. Next to me are brother Mika and mother Kirsi Räihä.

“We only have one car, and my husband works in shifts, so it gets quite difficult if you have to go further by bus with a sick child. Bus connections are not terribly good. It takes an awful lot more time.”

According to Räihä, the family has used the Kalajärvi health center diligently and has been quite satisfied with the services.

“It's nice to be able to walk here if needed.”