People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy, who had previously confirmed the coronavirus, was diagnosed with pneumonia at the hospital.

As reported TASS the artist’s wife Irina Kupchenko, during hospitalization Lanovoy underwent a CT scan, according to the results of which it was found that 5% of his lungs were damaged.

Kupchenko also noted that Lanovoy will stay in the hospital for at least 10 days.

The infection of 86-year-old Vasily Lanovoy with coronavirus became known today. His wife also tested positive for COVID-19, but her doctors were released for home treatment, as she feels satisfactory.

