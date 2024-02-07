Genoa – Resignation letter presented and Marco Lanna he may no longer be the president of Sampdoria. There is still room for maneuver, the possibility that the traumatic separation will be resolved, with a last-minute negotiation with Matteo Manfredi. But at the moment the chances are not high. And so the Samp world could experience a painful tear.

To define the contours of a divorce that seems ever closer, we need to rewind the tape of yesterday's complicated day. Genoese blitz by Manfredi who also had that confrontation with Lanna postponed for a while. The Sampdoria president has been struggling with a “stomach ache” for a few days. He blamed the blow above all on not having been involved in last Thursday's initiative at the Aquarium, where Manfredi brought together the first men's and women's teams to all watch “The beautiful season” together, the docufilm that tells the story of Sampd's epic 'gold.

And consequently it did not find full correspondence in facts in those words pronounced by the current Sampdoria owner in the post-Modena era, «Lanna is our president, we are defining a path to continue together that adds value to the brand. Marco is a historical memory, a point of reference for fans and clubs, we are working with him to find an agreement.”

Among other things, the Blucerchiati president dusted off an old tradition on Saturday before the match, that of pass under the South to greet it and the steps as always he showered him with applause. Which, in light of what subsequently happened, could be seen as a farewell.

Marco Lanna's greeting at the South steps after Sampdoria-Modena



At this point, the streets of Manfredi and Lanna they are one step away from splitting. Unless that minimal glimmer of recomposition prevails which could lead to a new path, still together, but with a new dimension and direction. In fact, the spark never struck between the two, but there was never a lack of recognition of their respective roles either. Yesterday they spoke by phone for a long time. In the sometimes bitter confrontation they had, the hypothesis was also put forward of moving forward almost together until the natural expiry of the current Board of Directors, i.e. the approval of the budget as of 31 December 2023, which should be around April, the closest week. , week less.

When for Lanna, if there is a reverse and every point is shared, the “new path” that Manfredi mentioned in the press conference on Saturday afternoon would open up. No longer president, but this has been understood for some time, a role that will take on the reference of the shareholders. But Lanna would still be assigned an institutional role within the club's perimeter. The Foundation is one of the topics on the table, an idea of ​​Lanna himself which he has been pursuing on paper for months and which, once transformed into reality, will however also have to be supported concretely.

The other, the Women. We are trying to find the right solution, but it is not so simple, regarding the entry into Blucerchiati women's football (with a share, not the sale of the entire sector) of the consortium aggregated by the president himself. That yesterday he should have met at lunch with the entrepreneurs who offered their availability. New appointments and contacts between the parties this week. The final will has not changed, not even yesterday: that of reaching an agreement as soon as possible. However, now Lanna appears further away from this Doria.

THEyou were Manfredi who had just arrived in Genoa he immediately went to Mugnaini, where he met the team and also the technical staff before training began. The message he addressed to the players in his speech was clear, the gist essentially “this Sampdoria must aim to enter the playoffs. If it doesn't happen like this, it will be a defeat for me.” Words which Pirlo also subsequently focused on with the team. While with the staff he addressed the most significant issues of this moment of the Blucerchiati season, he reached a key point. The next three matches, Pisa and Cosenza away and Brescia at home, will certainly give flavor to the expectations for the final sprint. A reflection was also made on injuries, a hot topic this season. Manfredi met with Bertelli, athletic trainer of Pirlo's staff, and with Cesarini, the manager of the health and performance area structure, who is part of the company.

There was then space for some individual meetings, one with Verres. Today is the last day of the transfer market in Turkey, there is still the offer from Hatayspor on the table, which however the player yesterday always intended not to accept. Another with captain Murru, probably to find out his opinion on the team's moment. There is also a possible mention of the defender's contract, which expires in June, so he could already now sign for another team, freeing himself up for nothing.

The club is interested in seeking an agreement, clearly certain figures that were once circulating in Sampdoria are unacceptable today. So Manfredi went to have lunch at the “3 Campanili” bar/restaurant, where the team has been a base for group breakfasts and lunches for a few weeks now. Curiosity, he entered the club just as Pirlo's staff was leaving. Together with Manfredi, sporting director Mancini, the head of the observatories Giani and Legrottaglie. So a trip to the new headquarters in Bogliasco, to see the CEO Fiorella and the operational director Alberto Bosco and take stock of some financial aspects, the month of February between the payment of federal salaries and legal disputes is very intense. But, at the center of a Wednesday of passion, Lanna's resignation, this chaotic situation and the questions about the future.