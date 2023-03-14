Video

The president of Sampdoria Marco Lanna attended the press conference to present the audiovisual project “The Beautiful Season”, Silver Ribbon 2023, from which a Club dedicated to Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini was born. Lanna recalled Vialli and “the Sampdoria project” to which they aspired and which “unfortunately faded away”. Many memories but also “many regrets”, said Lanna, before reiterating his commitment not to give up the team in this difficult moment: “We will fight all the way for our beloved Sampdoria as the team is doing. And we will also fight to protect all those companies that have helped us”.



02:25