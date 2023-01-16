Colley’s disallowed goal, which would have given Sampdoria a last-gasp draw, didn’t go down well with Marco Lanna. The blucerchiato president is very harsh: “It is yet another refereeing wrong against us, the refereeing class tell us if we have to go to Serie B, in the event we will act accordingly. Also last Sunday against Napoli we were given a penalty against and we we’ve never had one in favor. Tonight the referee whistled for handball when Gabbiadini was pushed.” Then, again from the microphones of Sky, he added: “If the referees want to put us in difficulty, they should tell us. We are all very angry, this year we have suffered many episodes against, I don’t want to think of a plan but there are too many things that they come back”