Genoa – Gianluca Vialli’s funeral will be held privately in London. This was confirmed by the president of Sampdoria, Marco Lanna, his teammate at the time of the Scudetto. Lanna thus remembers Vialli with whom she had a very strong bond over the years and then become a precious point of reference in the last period, when the former defender was appointed president of Sampdoria. “A brother was missing. I asked him for advice when they proposed me the presidency of Sampdoria, I asked him if I was doing the right thing (accepting the presidency ed) since the situation was not easy. Among other things, becoming president of Sampdoria was his dream, a dream he was fulfilling in 2019 before the deal faded. He jokingly replied ‘are you crazy?’, then he said ‘go, with all the necessary controls, but go because it will be a wonderful experience’. It was the day before my appointment. Over the past year, he has always given me important help when I’ve needed it: we’ve always talked about the Sampdoria world and he often called me to get information on how things were going.”

The Sampdoria president would like to remember Vialli with a tournament: “It would be great to make an appointment with Chelsea, Cremonese, Juventus and Sampdoria for a trophy in his memory by donating the proceeds to charity. It is an idea that I would very much like to transform into reality together with other initiatives”.

“I remember with great emotion the day we presented ‘The beautiful season’ at Palazzo Ducale in Genoa – continues Lanna – Afterwards we went to dinner with all my team mates, he came with me in the car and told me ‘I had a wonderful day, full of emotions.Being here to see the sunset and the sea, the chants of the fans, being with you: a perfect day. I understood how much he tried to enjoy every moment of his life and how much he cared about the Sampdoria fans and Genoa“.

“As a player, as well as being very strong, he didn’t spare himself – continues Lanna – he gave everything to help his teammates in attack and defense: idol of the curve before and even after because he was a warrior with a smile, always positive, a person loved across the board I don’t think there’s anyone who can say anything negative about him.”