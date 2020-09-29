The Lanka Premier League, to be played in November, has received a major setback. Bangladesh Cricket Board has refused to allow its players to play in the Lanka Premier League. Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Najmul Hasan has given information about Bangladeshi players not participating in the league.

Nazmul Hasan has said that he is not seeing Bangladesh players taking part in the Sri Lanka Premier League as the players will be busy in domestic cricket. Najmul said, “I don’t think any Bangladeshi cricketer is likely to participate in LPL because at that time we will have domestic cricket and everyone will be busy in it.”

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has included around 150 players for the LPL auction to be held on 1 October. These include players like Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro, Munaf Patel and Ravi Bopra. LPL is to be auctioned on October 1. LPL is expected to start from 14 November. Five franchisees will participate in it. Each franchise will have a total of 19 players, with six foreigners and 13 Sri Lankan players.

Please tell that due to Corona virus, the Sri Lanka Premier League has been postponed twice. The league was to begin in the first week of August. But then it was postponed to the end of August and the tournament was canceled by November due to worsening conditions due to Kovid 19.

