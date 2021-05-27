A pub owner in Lanjaron has just been handed down a 9-month, suspended sentence for basically running an annoyingly noisy bar.

Actually, the legal term was: “author of an illegal act against the environment.“

The lawyer representing the claimant (the suffering neighbor) against the pub AR (the insufferable pub) said that both parties had reached an accord before the hearing. The said accord kept the son of pub owner from being included in the sentence handed down because the claimant had agreed to withdraw the son’s name from the case.

Therefore, the father assumed full responsibility, which besides the 6-month suspended sentence, also put him 1,200 euros out of pocket in the form of a fine. He also accepted responsibility for deterioration of the claimant’s health, which earned him another suspended sentence, reduced to three months, because he had already paid the claimant 22,500 euros as indemnification.

The proprietor of the pub acquired the business in 2006 before letting his son run it from 2015 on. The establishment had a license as a cafe-bar (third category) which had been awarded to the previous owner.

Editorial comment: it sounds like the father took the rap for his son’s actions, perhaps, because the sentence would have been harsher had the son had previous convictions. Pure speculation, of course.

(News: Lanjaron, Alpujarra, Granada, Andalucia)