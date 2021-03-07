Lanjarón Town Hall is pushing its excellent hiking routes, as well as horse-riding routes, & cycle ones, along the municipality’s many paths, trails and droves.

For example, it boasts the Acequia del Aceituno-Cecarta route, the The Cerecillo-Mezquerina one, the Forest Trail ‘Peñuela, the Tello circular BTT1 and the MTB2 Enduro Chaparra.

The length of the circular hiking route, Acequia Aceituno-Cecarta, for example, is just under six kilometers. It has to Level Two difficulty ranking, perfect for families in the summer, thanks to the ample shade to be found along the route.

Starting from the Town Hall Square, the route takes you through the Hondillo neighborhood, (the old Jewish quarters) and passes through woods of centenary chestnut trees.

The circular Cerecillo-Mezquerina route covers nearly 14 kilometers and has a Level three difficulty tag. It goes round the Lanjarón River valley, ascending along a steep footpath arriving at a height of 1,480 meters above sea level.

it returns on the opposite side of the valley along the Lanjarón-Ventura Refuge footpath as far as the Acequia Mezquerina, and from there down the Way of the Mimbrón, which gives an excellent view of the town. As you can guess, you have to be fit for that one.

Next we come to the Forest Trail-Peñuela, almost 10 kilometers long with a similar level of difficulty to the one above.

To find out more about these hiking, horse-riding and mountain bike routes, visit here – as the Town Hall webpage has nothing on it, it appears.

(News: Lanjaron, Alpujarra, Granada, Andalucia)