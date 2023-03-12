Australian authorities continue rescue efforts, after floods forced several towns to evacuate their residents after the water level rose unexpectedly quickly.
According to the government’s Bureau of Meteorology, flooding in the town of Burketown, in the Gulf of Carpentaria, was the worst on record, with river levels exceeding the flood level of 6.78 meters in March 2011.
The Australian television channel, “ABC”, quoted a statement from the Queensland Police, saying that the electricity will be cut off from the area located in northwest Queensland, at a time when the sewage systems in the town were exposed to risks.
Lanina hits hard
The environmental expert, Domit Kamel, head of the Global Environment Party (an association concerned with environmental awareness based in Beirut), explained to “Sky News Arabia” what is behind these floods, and what controls their future, whether at the level of Australia or the world:
- The climatic changes that hit the world have caused very serious repercussions on all aspects of life, and resulted in phenomena such as torrential floods and desertification, especially in the eastern Mediterranean basin and its sides.
- Another reason for the unprecedented floods in Australia is the “Lannina” phenomenon of low sea temperature, a phenomenon that has another aspect when the sea temperature rises, known as “El Nino”.
- “Lanina” caused climatic disturbances years ago, after the country entered the phenomenon belt, which threatens more bad weather conditions.
- The role of the phenomenon in floods is that it causes an increase in the amount of rain, and an increase in the rates of hurricanes, especially tropical ones, which results in floods that reach the point of destruction.
