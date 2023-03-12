Australian authorities continue rescue efforts, after floods forced several towns to evacuate their residents after the water level rose unexpectedly quickly.

According to the government’s Bureau of Meteorology, flooding in the town of Burketown, in the Gulf of Carpentaria, was the worst on record, with river levels exceeding the flood level of 6.78 meters in March 2011.

The Australian television channel, “ABC”, quoted a statement from the Queensland Police, saying that the electricity will be cut off from the area located in northwest Queensland, at a time when the sewage systems in the town were exposed to risks.

Lanina hits hard

The environmental expert, Domit Kamel, head of the Global Environment Party (an association concerned with environmental awareness based in Beirut), explained to “Sky News Arabia” what is behind these floods, and what controls their future, whether at the level of Australia or the world: