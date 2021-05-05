D.he industry of psychological interpretation is gaining new honors in the pandemic. It is supposed to bring the uncomprehended attitude towards life that results from the densely packed relationships to terms along which one knows where one’s turn is, even if the whole of the world seems to be hanging in the air. When the American organizational psychologist Adam Grant recently proclaimed “Languishing” as the emotion of the year 2021 in an article in the New York Times, this term began to take off in the media.

“Languishing” is translated as pining, longing, buzzing around, terms of deprivation, which with their worn-out charm now seem highly topical. Settled between burnout and depression – that is, clinical mental disorders, which are not meant here at the moment – the finding “languishing” experiences the libidinal occupation, the absence of which he would like to describe as the predominant pandemic attitude towards life. Because that is what this mode of languishing is all about: a desire for desire that – according to Adam Grant – currently remains unsatisfied and lets the individual energetic level sink, with the all-defining feeling of being stuck in the aimless.

Lightning strikes

On the other hand, in the idealistic tradition, it is true that you never go further than when you no longer know where you are going. And in fact what Adam Grant understands as psychologically deficient weariness is, in concrete reality, perhaps the trigger for the redeeming act of jumping into a fulfilled “second life” (Francois Jullien), for being ignitable by the striking lightning: that is path-dependent The repressed strikes in spontaneous choice of objects. What then would lead to a shift in the organization of our biography: She is revived in the deprivation and now thinks that she knows that, when everything was still going well in organizational psychology, she was spellbound by false recognitions.

But Adam Grant’s description of aimlessness as a psychological deficit model is astonishing for less speculative reasons. Because here the empiricism is simply not correct, insofar as it is important internally. We lack goals to flourish? Are we lacking desire? On the contrary, is it not currently the case that we can no longer see the forest for the sheer number of signs and closely spaced targets? Isn’t our masked communication, due to the pandemic, focused on purely targeted abbreviations, on the pure information content of our messages?

What is missing in face-to-face exchanges is precisely this: aimlessness and digression. It is this anti-economic moment of chance that creates the literally delightful encounters one longs for in the pandemic. Understood in this way based on evidence, lies in the model of longing of “Languishing” fulfillment, not wasteland.