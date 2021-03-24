Languages “I believe that girls will shine” – This is what life is like in an Espoo family where four different languages ​​are spoken

Multilingualism is not reflected in the statistics, although families of two cultures are becoming more common. Parents are often tough on cultivating multilingualism, according to the dissertation.

Navigator directs to a street whose name is written in two languages. Just as is the custom in Espoo. In the post office floor of the apartment building, the names Suhonen and El Bouzakraoui refer to two cultures. Behind the door, four languages ​​are spoken.

”Can Busfarfar? Fin hiya backpack dialek? ”

The father of the family Rachid El Bouzakraoui asks her daughter Habiibaa, 7, to bring reading lessons.

“Are you hitting 84–85? Kan du läsa? ”

“Well! (in English), ”says the family pit Fatima, 6, in passing.

Everyone laughs.

Habiiba begins to read:

Farfars får. After school, Alma, Nisse and Mio hemåt…

The living room is lined with large bookshelves full of thick works in Arabic. Fatima sits on the couch. According to his father, movies and TV shows are the best maintainer of the Arabic language.

The father’s Arabic, the mother’s Finnish, the school language Swedish and the English used by the parents are mixed up in the family’s speech.

“All languages ​​need to evolve. Progress is most important, ”says the mother of the family Katri Suhonen.

Habiiba and Fatima are trilingual and the big sisters of the family Salma, 16, and Fairuzah, 13, speak Finnish and Arabic as their home languages.

The millennium At the turn of the year, there were less than 50,000 foreign speakers in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. There are now more than 200,000 foreign speakers and the number is projected to double by 2035. In Espoo, 18 per cent of all residents speak foreign languages, in Helsinki 16 per cent and in Vantaa 20 per cent.

At least 150 different mother tongues are spoken in Finland. Due to the rapid growth in the number of foreign speakers, the number of bilingual and multilingual children can also be expected to increase. For example, nearly 30 percent of all Arabic speakers are under the age of 15. However, the figures do not cover everything, as multilingualism and bilingualism are not recorded. Only one language can be entered in the population register in Finland.

Habiiba and Fatima ‘s mother tongue is registered according to the Swedish father. When El Bouzakraoui moved to Finland from Gothenburg, he chose the already familiar Swedish for the register. That is why Habiiba attends a Swedish-language school and Fatima a Swedish-language preschool.

“Rachid is a real ambassador for the Swedish language,” laughs Suhonen about her husband.

Foreign language the increase affects the daily life of the metropolitan area in many ways. Especially for multilingual children, all languages ​​build identity. In working life, language skills – not just European languages ​​- increase international skills and intercultural understanding. However, the Finnish school is largely built on monolingualism, although language awareness has increased and support for multilingualism is now also included in the curriculum.

Sociolinguists Heini Lehtonen has studied multilingual young people in Helsinki and multilingualism in primary school. He says language skills are made up of different pieces acquired over a lifetime.

“I tend to say that no one speaks any one whole language.”

In a multilingual environment, it is common for one language to be spoken to one, another to be spoken, a third language to be traded and a fourth language to belong to a particular community.

“If the environment is multilingual, there is no upper limit to the number of languages.”

Moroccan born El Bouzakraoui is like a textbook example for a multilingual. His home language is Arabic, his school language is French and at university he studied English philology. He also says he has lived in Spain for nine years and some years in France, Malaysia and Sweden. So he speaks fluent Arabic, French, English, Swedish, Spanish – and Finnish, with which this interview is conducted. To work, he drives disabled taxis.

However, the girls ’Swedish-language school path was not self-evident.

“I wanted the girls to learn Swedish. It opens up new opportunities for them, ”says El Bouzakraoui.

“It was a very foreign idea to me at first,” says Suhonen. “When we already had Arabic and Finnish, should it be brought to Sweden as well. Probably a dispute over it. ”

“The quarrels between Mother and Rachid are a mixture of English and their own mother tongue. I find it easier to express our innermost feelings in my own mother tongue, ”says Salma.

Cardiff doctoral researcher at the university Kaisa Pankakoski has studied trilingual families in Finland and Wales.

Her research found that trilingualism most often burdened families and parents experienced feelings of guilt and shame if their own minority language remained weak in the child. However, several parents in both countries wanted to pass on their own language and culture to their children, and believed that all languages ​​would open doors.

According to Pankakoski, potentially multilingual children often do not grow into multilingual young people. If one language relies on only one person, maintaining it can be challenging as the dominant language rolls over.

“I feel like I have a big responsibility to teach them Arabic,” El Bouzakraoui says.

Suhonen admits that the father’s role as the administrator of Arabic is not easy and the language turns into Finnish when the father leaves. She cannot judge what is the strongest language of her daughters.

What language do you think, Habiiba?

“In Finnish.”

In what language do you see dreams?

“Arabia.”

In which language do you calculate math?

“Swedish.”

Children are adept at distinguishing between language situations.

According to Heini Lehtonen, language is primarily related to activities. The activity then involves people, facilities and places. If there are multilingual people in the situation, it is quite common to use pieces from different languages. The interaction is like that.

It is clear to Habiiba and Fatima that Arabic is always spoken with the father, Finnish with the mother and Swedish in the school environment.

“But sometimes when fathers have headphones, we speak Finnish,” Fatima reveals.

Pankakoskea was surprised at how many minority language speakers in Wales and Finland reported experiencing discrimination because of their language background.

According to Lehtonen, the kind of support that multilingualism receives in society has a bearing on human identity.

“It is self-evident to Finnish-German families that they are bilingual. Proficiency in both languages ​​is valued. But it is not necessarily the same for speakers of all languages, ”says Lehtonen.

All languages ​​have different attitudes and values, and Arabic or Somali, for example, are in a different position compared to the great Western languages.

“Unfortunately, attitudes cannot but affect identity,” says Lehtonen.

It is essential whether the language skills of the city’s inhabitants are seen to be diversified as potential or through shortcomings. Katri Suhonen believes that many languages ​​in everyday life are a service to children.

“I think the girls will shine when they are 20 years older. Society is diversifying and even today there are quite a few jobs where Arabic language skills are desired, ”he says.