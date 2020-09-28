Languages Chinese “dialects” are really different languages ​​and the Chinese don’t understand each other – the solution is for a billion people to change their language in a gradual change

According to the researcher, common language may have wiped out old languages ​​and dialects in its path after more than 50 years.

In China there is a slow transition to single language use. For a large part of the Chinese, change has meant and means learning a foreign language.

The general Chinese language or the variant of what we Finns meet as Chinese to study, ie Putonghua. It was not originally anyone’s mother tongue but a separately constructed entity.

The language or actually languages ​​are changed because there is no single Chinese spoken in China. The language we – and the Chinese – call Chinese is actually divided into several related languages. Often the division is made into seven: mandarin, wu, gan, Xiang, min, Yue and Hakka. Mandarin has by far the most speakers.

“They differ even as much as English and Dutch. There are differences in both words and grammar, ”says an assistant professor of Asian studies Joanna Sio from the University of Palacky in the Czech Republic.

Born in mainland China and raised in Macao and Hong Kong, Sio has studied much of what has been said in southern China. Yuen language or Cantonese Chinese.

Putonghua is the language of official events and television.­

A speaker of one Chinese language may not understand a speaker of another Chinese language at all.

In China it does not speak of seven different languages ​​but of seven dialects, as the Communist Party leading the country wants to emphasize the unity of China. It often argues that the writing system is uniform: no matter how a dog is pronounced in any different “dialect,” it is written with the same character. However, it is the case that many dialect words do not have a punctuation mark, Sio says.

Language unity is a politically sensitive issue. Three professors in the field living in mainland China declined requests for interviews in this case. In Western countries, the majority of linguists, such as Assistant Professor Sio, consider it clear that these are different languages.

Of course, there are dialects in China, and many. Sio estimates that there are about 2,000 dialects in seven Chinese languages.

In addition to the various Chinese and their dialects, there are more than a hundred minority languages ​​in China, such as Tibetan and Uighur languages. In principle, minority languages ​​have had a more protected position than various Chinese languages, for example in schools, but in practice minority languages ​​are being withered at a rapid pace.

Linguistically China is one of the most diverse countries in the world. Chinese speakers who do not understand each other have been a big challenge to the state, and the challenge has long been sought from a common, separately created China. One milestone is the year 1956, when a major campaign for general language learning was launched.

In Finland, general Chinese, or Putonghua, is studied. The teacher writes on the board “I want to eat”. Not all Chinese still speak this language.­

The standardized language began to be called putonghuaksi. This general language, lingua Franca, has been compiled on the basis of North Chinese Mandarin dialects, especially the Beijing dialect. Therefore putonghuaak often referred to as mandarin, and ordinary citizens feel that mandarin is taking over the country.

Putonghuaa used in school education, in almost all television programs, and in public events. It is therefore an official and unifying language. Still, according to the Chinese Ministry of Education, a third of Chinese did not yet speak the common language in 2014, and even a tenth of the experts mastered it completely fluently, said The Economist magazine.

It is descriptive of that Xi Jinping is the first of China’s top leaders to speak putonghuaa without breaking.

When common language skills are spreading, other Chinese languages ​​are withering away, Sio says.

“Officially, ‘dialects’ are considered very good for family use and everyday life, but in practice they are not supported, so they gradually disappear.”

Almost all children go to school putonghuaksi. Many parents even talk about it at home to their children because it sounds learned. This is how it is becoming a mother tongue for more and more people. China’s rapid migration is increasing the need for and use of a common language, and migrant workers from all over the country are also increasingly communicating with each other in the common language.

Not all Chinese develop in such a way that they would bend to everything. Sio says that two researchers from the same region can talk about ordinary things at the university in their own language, but when discussing research, the language often changes. putonghuaksi.

Sio believes that the longest putonghuaa against relatively large languages ​​such as Yue i.e. Cantonese and Wun Shanghai dialect, whose speakers also have a strong and proud identity.

Still there are signs that even the Shanghai dialect would be disappearing pretty soon, Sio says. One study found that in Shanghai, school-age children use each other putonghuaa. They will probably speak common language to children as well. So after 20 years in Shanghai wu may be mainly the withering language of aging people.

“It may happen that, especially in rural areas, older people will soon need an interpreter to go to the doctor, for example.”

Sio considers it possible that after more than 50 years, China has largely changed its language putonghuaksi and almost swept the other Chinese languages ​​and dialects out of its way — be it the desire of those in power or, moreover, the ancillary damage of the spread of the common language.