Languages A saying is now spreading among young people that is guaranteed to be misused by adults – “Mom sometimes tries to use the same words, it laughs”

The language of young people is changing rapidly and it can be difficult to keep up. Some words live on for a while and are replaced by others. HS wants to know what words are in vogue right now.

It is just right. Until two years ago, the phrase meant that it really was, indeed. Now in the slang of young people from East Helsinki, the term already means something completely different: Something is great, good.

“For example, if I said that 50 euros had been put in my account, another could exclaim: Legit!” says Nella Hämäläinen13.

Legit is known to come from the English word legitimate, which means legitimate. According to the urban dictionary, legit translates into Finnish: legal, authentic.

In American English slang, however, it means awesome or sweet these days.

Hämäläinen from Vuosaari and his friends Jade Kulonen, 13, have come to eat and shop at Itäkeskus shopping center. Eastern Helsinki is, in their opinion, a pioneer of slang sayings.

Young the language changes quickly and can be difficult to keep up with. Some words live on for a while and are replaced by others. For example, the letter combination is OMD [oh my days] has replaced the parent OMG [oh my god].

“They basically mean the same thing, but OMD is not as boring as OMG,” Kulonen explains.

Kulonen and Hämäläinen pick up new expressions mainly from social media. “Mostly from Tiktok,” says Hämäläinen.

Some of the terms are also born in a group of friends and then spread more widely. Based on the speech, it is possible to locate which part of the city the young person is from, Hämäläinen says.

“It’s hard to explain, you just notice it.”

Adult it can be difficult to keep up with meanings. Some situations even bring shame on teens.

“Mom sometimes tries to use the same words, but not quite. It laughs, ”says Kulonen.

Young people, for example, laugh at the way adults end their messages to the point, which they find offensive.

Also, if someone were to write something as OK, it would feel boring without another k letter.

“The right way is OKK,” says Kulonen.

But if an adult writes like this, he wouldn’t be called, Kulonen says.

