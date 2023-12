25.12. 18:01

5 144 words learned, 10,045 minutes, 1,221 consecutive days. Ranking among the best proms in the world.

Statistics are displayed Pekka Ahonen on the mobile screen. Even more precisely in Duolingo, i.e. in the application intended for learning languages.

“I'm at the top now. The diamond league is at the highest level, and I want to stay there,” Ahonen says and smiles.