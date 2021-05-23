At the beginning of the 21st century, everything was so hot, so hot. Then the madness went out of fashion. And now the children of Eastern Helsinki are giving the word äijä a whole new meaning.

East Helsinki residents a completely new kind of use of the word dude has been observed in the families of primary school children.

If, for example, a nine-year-old is asked who this was outside with, the answer is, “There were some guys there.”

And a guy can mean any unknown person: a girl or a boy, a man or a woman, young or old. The five-year-old boy from Eskar is a guy. And a little girl in her summer hat – of course a guy.

The phenomenon is young and its extent is unknown. According to a group of a few boys, in the direction of Eastern Helsinki, “everyone” of their peers speaks like this.

And when schoolchildren are asked if they know other uses of the word guy, they are not believing their ears.

Old man is an old Finnish word that has always had many meanings. At its simplest, it is meant for an elderly man. There are twists and turns, no matter how: äijänkutus, äijänkäppyrä, äijänköriläs.

The Karelian manure has long meant a grandfather, or grandfather. Somewhere in Finland, her own husband may also have been called äijä or äijeli.

In the hut there is also something pompous. According to the modern Finnish dictionary, a guy is a manager, a leader. A guy also means big or big: a guy’s dose of food is a plate of a flower.

In Finnish, of course, the couple is a mother-in-law, just as a father-in-law’s friend has to be a father. The old tribal culture of Häme is known to have worshiped spirits called Äijä and Ämmä.

There are Äijänmäki and Äijänvuori. An old bear may have been called a forest guy. or when the guy rumbles, there is thunder in the air.

Domestic according to the Center for Languages made our language a new coming In the early 2000s. That’s when a lot of things started to be hunting.

There was talk of a lot of humor, a lot of literature, a lot of food and a lot of fun. GuysThe program introduced the hunting professions, which included lumberjack, miner, firefighter and foundry.

In Pollea, Finnish rap has, of course, been fooled.

What guys, what boogie?

What’s up dude? Well, not this misis.

But the currents change. At some point, mother culture began to sound out of date. Like an artificial walk-in closet.

In words meanings and usage patterns change over time. Their shapes can also change. A few years ago in Helsinki it spread among children waythat typeword twisted into type.

Type ended up in the word database of the Finnish Language Center, and versions of it are also known tybä and tyybä.

Linguist Heini Lehtonen The University of Helsinki has studied the speech and interaction of young people in Eastern Helsinki. He is not familiar with the new use of the word “guy” but finds the information interesting.

In his own research, Lehtonen has found that the word äijä has sometimes been used to refer to the present, a bit like the pronoun you. It’s said “äijäl is a new cap” when you mean you have.

Lehtonen says that in different contexts, different meanings of the same word can be activated and others can be left behind.

“It is possible that a word that has previously only referred to males will fade from a gendered meaning,” Lehtonen ponders.

Come see how the guy is doing!