The new words added to the Finnish Language Centre’s word database in 2020 tell a lot about the year of the upheavals.

Comfort baking, remote control, natural roof.

New words tell events and phenomena of the past year in us and in the world. In 2020, more than four thousand new or otherwise topical words were added to the word database of the Center for Domestic Languages ​​(Kotus).

The coronavirus has obviously revolutionized our language. Who would have been able to say a year ago what, for example, those who have already become self-evident in their meanings mean? virus link or forced to mask.

In the spring, the government declared hybrid strategy in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. It meant the same litany heard from government ministers in the spring corona information: test, Trace, isolate and treat – thus simultaneously seeking to open up society and still prevent the spread of the disease.

But can accommodate more than a pandemic: concerns about climate change, the fight against racism, far-right conspiracy theories.

The fight against climate change has been overshadowed by the fight against viruses, but the climate continues to live on in language and news vocabulary. For example climate emergency corresponds to the English expression climate emergency. Oxford University Press chose it as the word for 2019 after the European Parliament declared one, i.e. a climate emergency. This year, the city of Helsinki was among those declaring a state of emergency.

Porpoises was called for in 2020 from individuals as well as municipalities and cities. People were invited to do porpoise actions by Yle’s Save the Porcupine campaign.

A protester waved a Qanon flag in December in Washington.­

BLM, cancel culture and Qanon are all concepts that landed in the United States and became familiar to Finns in 2020.

More mundane words background blur or mikkimokan recognize at least everyone accustomed to Teams and Zoom meetings.

Football lovers will remember 2020 at least face paint. Debutant of the Finnish women’s national football team Amanda Rantanen scored a goal on his face – and the point was already talked about From the nose of God Diego Maradonan in 1986 to make a goal with reference.

