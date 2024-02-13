Language | These Finnish expressions make people cringe

Finns are sensitive to language guidelines. Based on HS's survey, possessive suffixes and conjunctions are sacred to many. Also, the start-to-do structure still arouses irritation.

Finland general language instructions are clearly important to many Finns.

HS told recently, why did the board accept Finnish as a universal language ten years ago start doing -structure. In addition, language experts were asked to reflectwhere the general language instructions are going in the coming years.

At the same time, the readers were asked which of the guidelines they thought would be harmful to the common language. About 230 responses were received to the survey, which convey a lot of emotional attitude towards the language.

HS publishes comments only from respondents who have informed the editor of both their name and contact information.

Particularly the possessive suffix turned out to be dear. It is mentioned dozens of times.

It is especially worrying that the possessive suffix is ​​left out of the places where it belongs according to the instructions of the common language. On the other hand, some mention that it is contrary to current guidelines I'm worried -type structure.

The possessive suffix definitely, the lack of it gives the author a grumpy impression. But I only now heard about the danger that “I'm worried” could be accepted. How on earth could I be in his worries?

Compound words also came up a lot.

Compound words are absolutely sacred to me. Texts written with incorrect and/or incomplete possessive suffixes will still work, but I will not forgive compound word mistakes.

There is probably no need to make the compound word rules any easier than they are now. Regarding punctuation, the French-style space before a question mark or exclamation mark, as well as the state of illegality of hyphens in number expressions and when indicating the missing common part, makes me wake up at night to my own screams.

Defendants feelings are also visible in other cases that received several mentions. They are, for example any more-spelling the word wrong and the fact that is able to do is used instead of the structure can do – structure.

It is no more, it really isn't anymore. Oh my goodness.

Can do. I hardly understand what it means. Somehow infantile, like the speech of a small child. Ugh!

There are also plenty of mentions of the use of pronouns contrary to common language, especially words which and What mixing. In addition, it emerges in some places whouse of the -form Who– in place of the form, although this is not really related to the written common language.

Several mentions were also given to the double passive, comma errors, my and yes, exactlymixing singular and plural in verbs, dawnuse of the word try-in place of the word and in the near future-the use of the word referring to the past instead of the future.

Many respondents openly admit that start doing still sad. There are other forms accepted in the common language but hated by many come to do -future tense, many-form and someone likes it (and not from someone).

Wider ones phenomena mentioned by the respondents are, for example, the spread of English and the influence of colloquial language on the general language.

As far as vocabulary is concerned, it is specifically Finnish words that are sacred. They are replaced by, you know, English all the time. Holy shit!

If everything goes well, the result is just a gray mess. Besides, how are students taught the difference between common and colloquial language, if there is no difference between them in reality? No one agrees to study the rules of the general language if they do not have to be followed.

One respondent who presents himself as a communication professional is of the opinion that it would be good to keep the changes as minimal as possible, “so that the people would even have a theoretical opportunity to adopt them”.

Some of the answers concern difficult language use, also known as kapula language, where the content has been moved from verbs to nouns.

Run. We perform floor cleaning in the area. We should be washing the floors. That verb is inserted into every sentence and another verb is made into a noun. The police are conducting traffic control, etc. Shocking.

In the same sentence, three or four action expressions turned into nouns are crammed in a row. To the style: “to ensure the centrality of the recognizability of value leadership”. Difficulty seeks importance, but is mostly annoying. The expresser's own understanding of what was being said seems questionable.

Irritation it seems that there are quite a lot of spreaders of evocative language in Finnish society. The answers mention, among other things, ministers, journalists, advertisers, careless teachers and language guardians, as well as rappers.

Some respondents also pondered why the language actually evokes great emotions in them.

– – blood pressure always rises a couple of notches when someone uses “which” or even worse “what” as the only relative pronoun. And I don't really understand why, because my own relationship with grammar rules is quite flexible.

On the other hand, some of the respondents do not feel passionately about any of the general language instructions, but emphasize that the change is natural.

You cannot prevent the language from changing over time, it would be like claiming to be able to stop the seasons.

Nothing is sacred in language. Language is people's home, and at home you can ventilate.