Language | The Finnish Language Center criticizes the name of the & theater: “Unclear and impractical”

According to an expert from the Center for Domestic Languages, logos and names have been mixed up in the theater’s name change.

Kotus language maintenance specialist Ulla Onkamo writes on Kotus’ website published on Monday in the blog postthat the meanings of the logo and the name have been confused in the name change of the theater.

“Logos are graphic identifiers representing a company or something similar, which are used to create a brand. Nicknames also create a brand, but their ultimate purpose is to make language easier to use. It is linguistically more economical to use a proper name than to explain the matter in many words,” Onkamo writes.

Espoo’s city theater announced that it would change its name to the & sign last on Friday of the week. The name change caused a lot of astonishment when it was new

in social media

during the weekend.

Theater manager Erik Söderblom described the HS in the interview name as “positive provocation”, which is intended to bring out “unity, cooperation and togetherness”.

HS published on Sunday also criticizing the name change an opinion piece, in which Kotus was asked for his opinion on the matter. The text wondered, for example, how the name is inflected in speech and writing.

According to Onkamo, if the name is written as &, it is inflected with a colon to &. To abbreviations that end in a consonant that can be read as a word, the inflection endings are added with the vowel i, i.e. “ETin”.

“Probably, we will also see the mixed form &in in use,” Onkamo writes.

According to Onkamo & doesn’t say anything about its target and doesn’t even appear as a name. According to his view, distinctiveness has been sought with the name, but in practice it gets mixed up with the & sign as a name, which is why it can easily be misunderstood. The use of the name therefore requires opening the context from the speakers and writers.

Onkamo points out that the need to explain the context of the name & is already visible in the theater’s new software brochure, where the name opens as follows: “Espoon city theater = Espoo theater = ET = &”.

Home has outlined that a good public name must be understandable, convey essential information about its subject and not be confused with commercial names, but be recognizable as an official name.

Onkamo wonders why the potential of information transmission is often left unutilized in naming.

“On the other hand, the obscure name is said time and time again to reflect or symbolize the most abstract and strange things. Things that could just as easily be associated with another, equally unclear and impractical name,” he writes.