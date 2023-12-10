Language skills | The English language is now booming in Helsinki – There are still rarities in this ordinary school

Die Banana, der Keks! Haaga elementary school's second graders have a German lesson.

There is a pair task going on where you have to take turns looking at the word meaning food from the “shopping list” the teacher has attached to the door and drawing what it means.

It's not a competition, but you wouldn't believe it when you look at the kids dancing and squealing in place. Children cleverly deduce the meanings of words that are new to them. Pearl Kivikkokangas reports that they already know, for example, numbers and colors and animal names and many other things.

“Some words are really easy, others are difficult,” he says Hilla Hwang. But the “easy” ones immediately come to mind with a very long list.

Hilla Hwang flips through the textbook and remembers what has already been learned, next to Helmi Kivikkokangas. In this school, the language classes have books right from the first grade, although with the youngest children, the teaching is still focused on songs, games and activities.

Little language enthusiasts are a rare treasure. German groups are formed in very few schools for such young people.

This one a total of about one percent of first-graders in Helsinki this fall study either German, Swedish, Russian, Estonian, Chinese or Northern Sami as their first foreign language (A1).

English is the choice of more than 90 percent. France has remained popular, Spain has slipped to third place.

The study of a foreign language was brought forward to start in the first grade in Helsinki earlier than elsewhere, i.e. in the fall of 2018. The first age group to advance with the completely new language program is therefore now in the sixth grade.

Elsewhere In Finland, few schools even offer anything other than English to the youngest students.

In Helsinki schools, there are a huge number of paper options. During the pandemic it also seemed that in the capital, languages ​​other than English also hold their own. From the field of education and training, it is assumed that some schools informed parents of preschool children more diligently than usual about rarer languages.

The victory in the fight against rare languages ​​remained a small glimmer. Now, in many schools, not enough children register to get a group together. The minimum is 12–15 children, the exact limit is determined by each school itself.

Fact This is what the abbreviations mean A1 = compulsory foreign language starting from the first grade.

A2 = voluntary foreign language starting from the third grade

B1 = compulsory second domestic language starting from the sixth grade. Swedish is almost always used in Finnish-language schools.

B2= an optional language starting from the eighth grade.

Bilingual teaching = a quarter or half of the teaching is in a foreign language. The city of Helsinki offers basic education in English, Spanish, Chinese, Northern Sami, Swedish, Russian and Estonian in this way.

Language bath = Only Swedish is spoken to the child in kindergarten and primary education, from the third grade onwards part of the teaching is in Swedish and part in Finnish.

in The Hague almost every year there is a German group starting from the first grade, although English is even more popular. The school's language program also mentions Russian and Swedish as A1 languages.

Sweden is currently already in the sixth place as a must. That's why parents may not be so excited about it earlier in elementary school.

There is one group in Haaga that reads Long Russia, and they are already the eighth. Russia's popularity has therefore been uncertain for a long time, and is not only related to current world politics.

However, Haaga's children are also good at illustrating the other side of the matter.

in Helsinki a larger share of children than other countries, i.e. roughly half, chooses the voluntary A2 language starting from the third.

In Haaga, the A2 language is spoken by an even larger group. For readers of long German, it is typically English.

On the other hand, groups for optional B2 languages ​​that start in middle school are rarely created these days.

For many of the English readers, it is Spanish, where even more than one group has been born in The Hague in some years. That's a lot when there might be around 80 children in the same age group in The Hague.

If you look at Helsinki as a whole, the language skills of Helsinki children are more extensive than foreign languages. The range of native languages ​​is wide. Bilingual education and language baths and specialized language schools are also available in a large city more frequently than in the rest of the country.

But the young people in The Hague therefore almost all have either Spanish or German in reading order, in addition to Swedish and English, by the end of primary school.

So why do families here choose this way?

Toka graders get to know the pronunciation of new words.

Toka class members I think German is nice, but the reason for choosing it is family.

“I already knew so much English before school that my father thought it was worth choosing German,” he says Lauri Puustinen.

“My older brother knows German,” he says Niilas Sauvola. Many of the others also have a parent or older sibling who knows German.

The language teachers think that reading German is already a tradition in this school's catchment area.

Niilas Sauvola recalls what has already been learned. At least greetings and names of school supplies.

A large number of parents are educated and value studying languages. That's why parents dare to choose a language other than English when groups are usually formed. The choice of language does not affect the division of classes and there are enough qualified language teachers.

“Choosing German is justified by its usefulness,” says the German teacher Matti Puhakka. He, too, has only been able to teach German to such young children at this school, and he also teaches Swedish and English.

Spanish and Swedish teacher Jenny Poutanen says that sometimes the coming into vogue of a rare language is down to a small chance. The new arrival of Spain may have started in Finland with the Serrano family television series, but it has not subsided.

“Imaginations about studying Spanish are more related to relaxed free time. Such sun and Ibiza. Or the children sometimes say the reason is that their grandparents live somewhere on the Costa del Sol.”

Anu Riipinen considers the second language of instruction, Swedish, busy, but he is sad that there are no more Russian groups.

“It's impossible to understand Russian culture and the way of thinking if we don't have people who know the Russian language in Finland,” he says.

The teachers agree on this. Language is not only language but also interaction. Looking into the eyes or not being startled when someone greets you with a kiss on the cheek and not a handshake.

You can get by in the world just fine with English, but it's a shame for the teachers if the language selection gets narrower. That narrows down the thoughts as well.

