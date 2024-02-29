Language skills | The dream of Finland crumbled when the student arrived in Helsinki from Spain and faced “unrealistic” demands

You don't learn Finnish perfectly in two years, and you should understand that in working life, say the foreign students of the University of Helsinki.

Foreigners according to the students, it is difficult or almost impossible to get a job in Finland without knowing the Finnish language. Without language skills, there is a rocky path ahead in the search for internships and jobs.

This is how four students completing master's degrees in English at the University of Helsinki describe their thoughts. They all started studying Finnish immediately after moving to Finland.

“I knew, that finding work is difficult without Finnish language skills. That is my main motivation in studying the language”, says the person who moved to Finland from Britain Michael Pugh.

In February, HS reported on the employment challenges of immigrants. Finland currently has a record number of unemployed foreigners.

The students we interviewed are from three different English-language master's programs, in none of which Finnish is included in the studies.

Nelikko has applied to the language voluntarily and in his spare time.

This means, for example, studying Finnish grammar from eight o'clock on Monday mornings. But according to the students, language skills are essential if you want to stay here.

Three times in addition to the weekly intensive Finnish course, Pugh participates in the evenings of the language cafe, where the language is practiced by speaking. On a weekly basis, many hours of time are devoted to language study.

Studying in Finland has proven to be difficult.

International students are lured to study in Finland with misleading information, the doctoral researcher pointed out earlier Quivine Ndomo from the University of Jyväskylä.

The students of the University of Helsinki also share the same opinion.

Even Pugh's Finnish partner has not been able to help in learning grammar rules.

The students' wish is that Finnish would be taught in the degree programs, and that studying it would not be left to the student's own wisdom.

From Spain For those who moved to Finland To Paula Modrego-Castaño the language requirements in the Finnish working world came as a surprise.

In his imagination, Finland was an international and open country of dreams for studying and working, where equality and a welfare society flourish.

The reality was different: Finnish society appeared to be repulsive and turned inward. The people here, on the other hand, are friendly and warm, the four describe.

Specially students hope that workplaces will change their attitude. It is difficult to find mandatory internships in studies with only English skills.

German Lisa Köningä postponed when he got an internship at a research center operating in Northern Finland, where the working language is English. Not all students have such opportunities.

“Is it's unrealistic to expect to learn one of the world's most difficult languages ​​perfectly in a year or two,” says Pugh.

He hopes that workplaces and internships could offer more places where you can get by with minimal Finnish. Thus, language skills could be acquired while working.

“Workplaces want international talent, but they also have a role to play in teaching language skills,” continues Pugh.