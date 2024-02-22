Language skills | Expert on immigrant unemployment: “we train elsewhere for free”

Most Finnish companies require their employees to know the Finnish language.

Bad knowledge of the Finnish language weakens the position of immigrants in the Finnish labor market.

“Unfortunately, there are still not many expert positions where the Finnish language is not important,” says the operational manager of the Helsinki unit of recruitment company MPS Career Nina Kalajoki.

HS said on Wednesdaythat the number of unemployed foreigners in Finland has grown to a record high in recent months.

MPS specializes in recruiting management-level employees for Finnish companies. According to Kalajoki, in more than 90 percent of assignments, the company requires the recruit to speak Finnish.

Dissertation researcher Quivine Ndomo said about a week ago HS in the interviewthat in his opinion it is not reasonable for Finland to attract foreign university students to English-language education programs, because after studying it is almost impossible to find a job in one's field where you can do well only in English.

Doctoral researcher Quivine Ndomo

“It should be made clear to those who come here that if you want to stay and work here, study Finnish. And the studies should include several mandatory Finnish studies.”

Language skills problem has been brought to the attention of the ministry and measures have already been taken, says the head of the Ministry of Education and Culture's (OKM) area of ​​responsibility for higher education policy Jonna Korhonen.

At the moment, however, the situation is that those who come to study at a Finnish higher education institution do not always have to take any courses in Finnish language studies.

“If you look at the legislation, it says that the requirements for language skills demonstrated during studies do not apply to students who received their education abroad. The required language skills are decided by the higher education institutions themselves,” says Korhonen.

Generally, however, the studies include teaching Finnish, but the amount and level of it varies greatly. In some educational institutions, teaching is for a few credits, in others it is more.

Although higher education institutions cannot be forced to include Finnish studies in their education programs, many schools have done so voluntarily. For example, the multi-million project Kielibuusti, a joint project of OKM and several universities, aims to help foreigners who have come here to learn the domestic languages ​​better.

Tampere University of Applied Sciences and Metropolia have also tried an education model for nurses' studies in which Finnish studies are integrated as part of the studies.

“At some universities, for example, the grant is also linked to the fact that you study and demonstrate that you are learning Finnish,” says Korhonen.

However, this is still rare, and learning Finnish often depends on the student's own activity.

English speakers the large number of educational programs in Finnish universities and educational institutions is partly due to the fact that the educational institutions themselves are allowed to decide how many courses they offer in English. The Constitution and the University Act only stipulate that students must have the opportunity to study the main part of their studies in the national languages, i.e. in Finnish or Swedish.

This may lead to some educational institutions attracting foreign students in order to fill up the study places. HS told a week ago from a vocational college in Northern Ostrobothnia, which has been subject to special reasons by the Board of Education for that reason.

However, it is not always the case that there are not enough applicants. For example, at the popular Aalto University, master's level studies are largely in English. On the business side, there is only one master's program in Finnish: corporate law. The lack of Finnish language courses has already been complained to the Chancellor of Justice twice.

About the situation however, it is not only universities and other educational institutions that can be blamed, because they operate as instructed by the Ministry of Education. The government and the Ministry of Education and Culture have jointly outlined that English-language education in vocational schools should be developed, and the recruitment of foreign students and researchers to Finnish higher education institutions should be increased.

In a previous report on education, the Ministry of Education outlined that the annual number of new foreign degree students starting should triple from the current level, to fifteen thousand, by 2030. During the new government, the exact target amounts have been removed. According to Korhonen, the goal is to continue to increase the number of foreign students in higher education institutions.

In 2022, there were a total of about 32,000 foreign students at higher education institutions. About 18,000 of them came from outside the EU or EEA countries.

The goal listed by the ministry is that 75 percent of the foreign students who have completed their degree will be employed in the Finnish labor market. Currently, a little more than half of the foreigners who have graduated with a university degree are employed in the Finnish labor market.

“According to our findings, a significantly larger proportion of students would be interested in staying here and getting a job,” says Korhonen.

In 2021, approximately 60 percent of foreigners who completed a university of applied sciences degree were employed in Finland during the year. Almost 90 percent of Finns were employed. About 54 percent of foreigners who completed a doctoral degree were employed. Almost 87 percent of Finnish doctoral graduates were employed.

It, According to Quivine Ndomo's research, why foreigners don't find employment in Finland is not only due to language skills. In the interview, he thought that language skills might be used as an excuse when they don't want to hire immigrants.

This claim is supported by a study conducted by the Government, which asked questions about, among other things, the use of the English language in Finnish companies. The survey was answered by more than 750 member companies of the Confederation of Business and Industry (EK). 71 percent of the businesses that responded to the survey said that they use English daily or weekly in their work.

Based on the research, one could imagine that there would also be jobs for employees who only speak English.

EK's labor and immigration policy expert Mikko Räsänen says that it is partly an attitude problem. Although English is often spoken, companies are wary of hiring foreigners. We are afraid that only English would have to be spoken at work and in the coffee room, or that an employee's role would become interpretation.

According to Räsänen, part of the reason for the tight hiring can be found in history.

“Finding a job in Finland after graduation has been possible [EU-maiden ulkopuolelta tuleville] for foreigners only in the 21st century.”

Before this, immigrants could only stay in Finland if they already had a job upon graduation.

“Educating immigrants in Finland has long been seen as a bit of 'development aid', and it hasn't even been thought that they might have potential for us as well. Only now, when the number of people of working age has started to decline and labor is needed, has this been seriously considered.”

According to Räsänen, workplaces should have the courage to hire foreigners, because that would greatly expand the number of potential recruits.

Now the situation may be that the application of the best candidate is not even read.

“If the language requirements cut some off in the early stages, it's hard to say whether you could find someone there with even better skills,” says recruiter Nina Kalajoki.

According to Kalajoki, the recruitment of new employees would require courage in general.

“Often we look for a similar person for the job, who has been there before, even if it is no longer the best option in the changed situation. And this applies to Finns as well.”

When can't find work, many foreigners move elsewhere. Helsingin sanomat newspaper told in January about two foreign students who would have liked to stay in Finland after completing their studies. They ended up leaving because they couldn't find a job.

“It doesn't make any sense that we train people in the rest of Europe for free,” says Mikko Räsänen.

Soon there will be a change, because tuition fees for students from outside the EU and Eta countries let's raise significantly. In the future, tuition fees must correspond to the real costs of education. The flip side of tuition fees may be that some students no longer come to Finland, which suffers from a labor shortage.

Correction February 22 at 11:37 a.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the article, the name of the joint project between OKM and several higher education institutions is Kielibuusti, not Kieliboosti.