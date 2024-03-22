Language | “Shared spaces” and “tramscape” are planned for the people of Turku – everything is perfect in Havainnekuvi

English urban planning vocabulary swims in city papers. The architect explains why.

Turku The media version of Tiedepuisto's recent mega-figure features English-language descriptions such as tramscape, shared space, Masterplan and engineering campus.

It states, for example, that “shared space” is reserved for pedestrians and cyclists and for meetings.” The plans also include tramscape – a series of urban spaces and views.

What do these words really mean?

HS asked the founder of Arkitehtitoimisto Lundén Architecture Company, an architect Eero from Lundén. The office has played a key role in the recently completed updating of the Science Park vision.

According to Lundén, some of the words come from the urban planning vocabulary.

“Tramscape and shared space are part of this current poverty of jargon. They are design terms from abroad for which there is no established translation,” says Lundén.

According to the observation picture, this is what it could look like along the “tramscape”.

Tramscape is described by Lundén as a street type of public transport that is related to trams.

“A public transport route attracts services and public space. If you're thinking about starting a coffee shop, for example, the bus line can change at any time, but the tracks are much more permanent.”

In Lundén's opinion, shared space could turn into a shared street space.

“But it feels crowded. It is not an established term. I think the terms could very well be in Finnish if there were good equivalents,” says Lundén.

In the city's vision, a new “shared space” could be created between the track and Lemminkäinenkatu. See also Racism | Research by SPR: The majority of Finns have witnessed racism, but have not intervened in it

Masterplan is also a design language. It could turn into a master plan.

“But the general plan is related to zoning issues. The masterplan is more forgiving, it can still change, while the masterplan gives an image of a plan that already has a stronger guiding effect,” says Lundén.

Named Science Park the new area is planned to be built near the current Kupitta and Itäharju, a couple of kilometers away from the core of Turku located at Kauppatori. It could be ready in the 2070s.

Kupitta has several large office buildings with the word city in their name. Among others, Civilcity, High tech city and Infracity are rising in the area. Genecity and Akvacity should be completed next.

Lundén thinks that the designation engineering campus found in the media version of the outline is part of this continuum of English names for buildings, and the purpose is to attract international companies.

HS also asked several representatives of the city of Turku about the English terms of vision papers. HS got to see the vision more than a week before its final publication. After inquiries about the terms, the city announced that it had made further changes to the vision.

In the final version, Tramscape has been changed to a tramscape, shared space to a shared urban space and engineering campus to a technology campus. The masterplan is still left.

The city says that the changes are not the result of media inquiries, but that the need for change was identified in the city's internal forums.

See also Money | The researcher sharply corrected the CEO of the Olympic Committee: "The finances of clubs depend on households" Based on the observational images, the “engineering campus” could look like this, for example.

Science park is one of the flagship projects of Turku's urban development. They want 10,000 new apartments, 16,000 residents and 18,000 jobs. It is believed that the area will collect investments of four billion euros when it is built.

Nyky-Kupittaa is a playground of colorful apartment buildings. The buildings are, for example, green, pink, orange, white and gray.

In the observational photos, the new Kupittaan and Itäharju area is more serene, light and brown in color scheme. Architect Lundén reminds that, at this stage, the observational images do not yet promise anything about what the buildings will be like in the end.

“The pictures are meant to convey the identity and atmosphere of the area.”

However, according to Lundén, the goal is that the architecture and color scheme of the area will be more uniform in the future.

“The previous way of thinking has been to build individual green or red buildings, with a freer relationship between them,” says Lundén.

Public space, such as cafes, restaurants and shops, is wanted in the future at street level. In quieter streets, apartments can start from street level.

“The idea is that the person walking down the street knows that there is another person behind the window. It creates safety and a pleasant environment,” says Lundén.

In character Helsinginkatu, known for its busy car traffic, will be moved to the current Teollisuuskatu and turned into a city boulevard. At the same time, driving speeds decrease. Houses would be built on the site of the current multi-lane road.

According to Lundén, the move must be started in the next few years in order to get the urban structure in the area right in time.

“In the near future, a central city will start earlier. Effects on car traffic are an inevitable consequence of this. In that case, it would no longer be possible to drive through the eighties,” says Lundén.

According to Lundén, the aim of the new Kupitta is to have a lifestyle with as few emissions as possible, which would be reflected not only in the use of public transport, but also in low-emission building methods, energy systems and buildings and spaces that adapt to different situations.

In the vision of the city of Turku, Helsinginkatu would be turned into a boulevard.

Because The time span for renewing the Kupitta and Itäharju area is long, the city's outline, or the vision as the city itself calls it, may change many more times.

In Lundén's opinion, it is good for people to understand three important points, which are almost certainly of a permanent nature: the core center is spreading into the Kupitta area, Kupitta is a hub of the transport network, and the area will become more central with the relocation of Helsinginkatu.