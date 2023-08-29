Barely half a year has passed since ChatGPT revolutionized the world of technology and our day to day. Generative artificial intelligence has paved the way in practically all areas: from work to entertainment, and now also in education. The teaching of languages ​​through the web is making use of this tool to fill some of its old deficiencies, such as the practice of oral expression. Until now, without the interaction with a real person who exchanged ideas with the student, it was practically impossible to achieve any improvement in this aspect.

Apps that connect native speakers who are learning the opposite language and exchange messages or phone calls from different parts of the world have been around for years. But with ChatGPT it is no longer necessary for the interlocutor to be a being of flesh and blood. Virtual tutors, programmed with generative AI, have arrived to speak with us in the language of our choice; not only in writing, but also orally.

Emma is one of the AI ​​tutors that have emerged from the expansion of the OpenAI chatbot. she belongs to the Talk Pal AI platform and helps to practice up to 16 languages, by extracting information from ChatGPT and asking the student questions. The conversation is quite fluid, as it only takes a few seconds to respond to what the user asks. Emma offers information on the issues that interest the student, but above all, she asks him questions to improve her language skills, either in writing or by audio. Tools like Talk Pal AI, which have only multiplied in recent months, help not only with speaking and writing, but also with listening and reading comprehension. The chatbot of the popular Duolingo app already offers its service with the latest version of ChatGPT. Of course, these websites and applications usually limit their free version to a few minutes a day or to a trial version.

ChatGPT itself also helps to resolve doubts while learning a language. If questions are asked about vocabulary or culture, he offers information and explanations; and if there is a question about a pronunciation, it breaks down the word and explains the sound of each letter and syllable.

However, not only this novelty has come stomping in recent times; Various sectors are incorporating virtual and augmented reality to offer services that were not possible before. Following the popularity of the Facebook metaverse, especially over the past year, language institutes have emerged seeking to follow in its wake and offer a world of their own, even if not exactly on that platform. This is the case, for example, of King Sejong Institute, the official Korean language teaching center. Last February, this foundation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea launched the Metaverse Institute, a virtual real-time communication space “where students from all over the world can communicate whenever and wherever,” explains Haiyoung Lee, president of the Institute. Almost 46,000 students from 144 countries have already used the platform; 413 of them, in Spain.

The ‘Metaverse Institute’ of the official Korean language teaching center.

The Metaverse Institute uses 2D animations, so it cannot be considered a virtual reality tool, but the intention is the same: to create an extension of the real world, a virtual space in which to interact from home, emulating what one would do in person. In this case, it’s a little Seoul where you can practice Korean with people from all over the world, learn about the country’s culture, and have access to comprehensive textbooks at different levels.

The Sejong Institute aims to “provide the possibility of practicing the language to those who do not have the opportunity to do so orally.” Some teachers even use this space to teach their classes, since conversations can be held by voice and through the camera.

Who has made the leap to the metaverse of Meta with your GoVR service It has been the GoStudent online class platform, which is currently operational in Germany and Austria. It could be said that the goal is similar to that of the Sejong Institute: it is about creating an immersive environment full of avatars to learn and practice; only that, in this case, it is part of the Meta tool and, therefore, the corresponding technological equipment is required, the virtual reality glasses. GoStudent continues to offer online classes with human tutors, but moves the video call lesson to a virtual environment: the metaverse. With this possibility, the company intends that students gain confidence when speaking another language and that, in addition, the learning process is more fun: students have access to more than 40 virtual locations (such as restaurants, comedy clubs or television studios), where the exercises are completed as a team.

Self-learning on a day-to-day basis

In addition to these tools that seek to offer new features in line with the changes we are experiencing, those that have been available for years are also constantly updated to offer greater immediacy, such as translators. Since the existence of the online translator, which has ousted physical dictionaries, it has become an essential tool when learning a language. The most common is to use the Google service, or the one that is installed by default on mobile phones or a translation app for a specific language.

The Google translator has a particularly useful tool that is not usually found in similar applications: simultaneous translation by image. When selecting the option to take an image or upload it from the device, if you choose to open the camera and stand in front of what you want to translate, the text in the other language will appear on top of the original text, without even having to capture the image. Photography. Apple’s mobile operating system (iOS) includes this instant translation capability, available in the Translate app and also in compatible apps. In other similar applications, the translation appears once it analyzes the uploaded image, so the result is not so imminent.

Using the writing tool with your finger or with a special pen for screens is also ideal if the language being studied has different characters from our language. CLEAR REBOLLO

In addition, both Android and iOS have an option to translate a conversation on the spot. The microphone of the corresponding language is pressed and both interlocutors can see the translations and answer on the same device. The translator integrated into iOS even allows you to place the microphones one in front of the other on the screen, so that each person can press it when they need to and read the result, staying in the natural position for the dialogue. These tools are especially suitable for everyday situations and for travel.

If the language being studied has characters other than our language, such as Japanese or Chinese, the writing tool with your finger or a special pen for screens is also ideal. In this way, in addition to not having to download the keyboard in another language to the phone, you can practice writing every time you want to make a query.

Just like those online translators, virtual personal assistants like Siri, Alexa, or Google have been around for years and are constantly being updated to keep up with changes. If the device is configured so that the language in which the assistant responds is the one being learned, the user will force himself to practice it, facing daily situations and using common vocabulary. Some apps, like Rosetta Stone, even allow Alexa to give lessons on expressions and vocabulary.

