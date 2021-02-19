In addition to Armenian, there could soon be a second official language. Should the law come, critics fear a Russification of the region.

BERLIN taz | A new draft law has been submitted to the Nagorno-Karabakh parliament that would make Russian the second official language alongside Armenian. This is necessary for a long-term presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the reason for the law says.

The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region ended on November 9, 2020 after 44 days. Over 6,100 people were killed and tens of thousands displaced. According to the ceasefire agreement, Armenia only controls a large part of Nagorno-Karabakh and the “Lachin Corridor” that connects Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh. The status of Nagorno-Karabakh is not defined.

2,000 Russian soldiers ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and are stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh and in the Lachin Corridor.

The MPs in Nagorno-Karabakh refer to “historical memory” and “cultural, military and economic relations with Russia”. In addition, Russian is already the second language for many residents in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Heroes and saviors

In fact, the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh are more oriented towards Russia than those in motherland Armenia. This became particularly clear after the recent war. The Russians celebrate themselves in Nagorno-Karabakh as heroes and saviors, because the motherland Armenia was not able to support Nagorno-Karabakh.

After the Sovietization of the South Caucasus, the communists struck Nagorno-Karabakh in 1921 as the Armenian autonomous region of the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan. Russian became the lingua franca. After independence in 1991, the importance of Russian as a means of communication between the two peoples decreased.

However, if the law is passed, the Russian language will now have official status. This could begin an intensive Russification of Nagorno-Karabakh. The law provides for the promotion of the publication of school books, press, literature, official documents in both Armenian and Russian languages. Radio and television stations are also expected to soon offer program content in Russian.

“The appreciation of Russian is neither justified nor necessary,” writes Mane Tandilyan, Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration in Nagorno-Karabakh, on Facebook. One should learn foreign languages, but at the same time not trample one’s own identity and dignity. “The basis of the official language is the nationality of the people living in this country, and they are Armenians.”