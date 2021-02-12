We used to know our language as the most beautiful language in the world, because of the linguistic enhancements it contains, eloquence in formation, drafting, sculpture, and miniatures of words with metonymy, simile and metaphor, synonyms of fertility, greenness, maturity, and the widening of the pupil of photography and symbolism with wide transparency, and dreamy compression with icons Immortality in the narrative quiver, and epics of linguistic history.

Today it seems that the morphological balance has been out of balance, and tilted to an empty side, which made him suffer a fracture in the core of the communication process, and today when you listen to a conversation between two people, you feel a headache, and you have nausea, and you experience a state of linguistic alienation when you find that the language is leaking from between the lips as if it were Foam that scatters his sticky foam in the emptiness of the speakers, just as you find someone who exaggerates the borrowing of words, or terms that have nothing to do with the crucifixion of speech. Rather, such words are used for the sake of bragging about knowledge, the eloquence of the foreign tongue and the rhetoric of the naughty speaker who was cursed by God with such a consuming language that resembles a rotten egg The luster of whiteness, the smell of falsehood, and ruin.

People who are addicted to rant with words may not understand their meaning. They are in front of the observer, the viewer, and the auditor are like dolls in the image of a human being, and they are like caricatures that do not express the content as much as they explain the thinness of drawing and the shallowness of the painter.

We are, in fact, in a linguistic impasse, and we live in a state of alienation, because our children have turned into creatures that chew dry grass, and lather to the point that it overflows with freshness that disturbs the hearers, and the reason lies in how language is learned, and as the source of language comes from outside the embrace of the family, and flows from captive rivers It carries with it silt, mud, dead insects, and the remnants of arrogant tree leaves. It becomes difficult for these shoots to learn the mother tongue from its source, taste its beauty from its source, know what it is in its core, and infer its value from its backyard, and that dilemma becomes huge and grim when Young people are convinced that what they are waking is eloquent in speaking and prudent in communicating, just as those responsible for educating these people accept what is happening in reality, and even support it, and pay in its footsteps and devote it, here the questions must open question marks on all their doors, hoping that solutions are felt before it turns Children to hiss, giggle, restlessness, and a lot of tongue missteps.