Tuesday, September 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Language | Lauri Lassila was worried when his friends could no longer speak Finnish, even though they tried

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Language | Lauri Lassila was worried when his friends could no longer speak Finnish, even though they tried
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Touko Kinnunen and Lauri Taneli Lassila invented new Finnish words. Among their inventions are “Kyrnytys” and “Kalmanlinja”.

Lauri Taneli Lassila noticed a confusing fact about Finnish youth: they are unable to express themselves in the Finnish language. No, even if they wanted to.

Lassila comes across this repeatedly in her everyday life. He has also noticed the phenomenon in some of his own friends: speaking Finnish is not successful, even if you try.

#Language #Lauri #Lassila #worried #friends #longer #speak #Finnish

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]