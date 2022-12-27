Language | Do you know what shrinkflation means? Such new words were born in 2022

The effects of the Russian war of aggression are also visible in the new words of the Swedish language.

To end during the year, new words have entered daily language use. Such as mass dismissal, home equity, regional elections and table.

The Center for Finnish Languages ​​has announced selection of new or otherwise current words of 2022. More than 4,000 new or otherwise current words were added to the center’s word database this year.

The group includes several words related to the year’s news events and topics of conversation.

Mass dismissal came into use in labor disputes in the care sector, the home reserve is water, food and supplies stored for exceptional circumstances, the regional councils of the new welfare areas were elected for the first time in the regional elections, and in the dispute concerning the Sámi assemblies, the center tabled the matter, i.e. postponed the consideration of the matter to the table, i.e. to a later date.

Also related to important news events NATO pen that is, a ballpoint pen model, like the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto used when signing Finland’s NATO membership application and sports underwear. It refers to a major sporting event that aims to draw attention to human rights violations in the host country.

The latter was used especially in connection with the soccer World Cup held in Qatar. Sportswear, that is sport wash was also chosen among the new words of the year in Sweden. For English language dictionaries sports washing appeared already in 2018, when the World Cup was held in Russia.

Russian from the news reporting the events of the war of aggression it was found that evacuation corridor is an avenue opened during a ceasefire in war, along which civilians can be taken to safety.

Used by Russian forces ZID can also be found on the list. The letter probably refers to the Russian saying “za popedu” or “for victory”.

Indirectly related to the war smart heatingwhich adjusts the heating not only according to the weather forecast and the occupancy rate of the space, but also according to the changing price of electricity.

The effects of the war are also visible in the new words of the Swedish language. Energy Fattigdom that is, energy poverty means limited access to electricity and Putin prizes i.e. the Putin price is the price increase in consumer prices caused by the military actions initiated by Russia.

Finland in the language, words of the year have also arisen from more local news events and topics related to people’s personal lives.

Having spent his last days far from his natural habitat Hamina’s walrus was last summer’s biggest animal news, while a special dog is a newer entrant to the service dog profession. Eritekoira is a specialized police dog that is used as an aid in crime scene investigations of violent and sexual crimes.

Talking about body positivity has been familiar for some time, while hair positivity is this year’s newcomer. It is a term similar to body positivity, which means a permissive attitude towards the natural hairiness of the human body.

The Center for Domestic Languages ​​has also included some new words derived from the English language. With shrink inflation refers to when the price of the product is increased by reducing the packaging size. Mixie is, on the other hand, a hairstyle that combines long back hair, or mullets, and a pixie hairstyle cut in layers, following the shape of the head.