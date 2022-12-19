Language | An endangered language lives in Finland, which is related to Indian Sanskrit

An estimated 12,000–17,000 people speak Romani in Finland, but only a few can translate a text, for example.

The colloquial language of Finns and the slang of the Stadium is in the 21st century swam foreign words from Arabic, English and Somali, among others. Many now casually swear in the name of god wallahpromises to tell the truth legit or no cap.

But the Romani language, also known as a “secret language” for hundreds of years, is also glimpsed in the slang. How is the Finnish Romani language doing at the moment?

One point of view can be found in South Karelia.

In Imatra, behind a large yard, the door of a yellow wooden house opens. “Come on in”, Sonja Nyman beckons from the door, “come on”.

“The problem is that before we Roma always lived together, but now I also live alone. The language should only be spoken by itself.”

According to Sonja Nyman, it is difficult to maintain the Romani language if the language is only spoken by oneself.

The walls of the home of Vieno Lindgren, who lives in Joutseno, are decorated with beautiful memorabilia.

As the former as a teacher of the Romani language, Nyman has been able to closely examine the development of the language. Its teaching is based on community.

“I worked as a Romani language teacher for six years in that Konnunsuo prison and for three years at the former elementary school in Vuoksenniska.”

With the adult prisoners, Nyman mainly read the Bible and spent time in conversation, because “through the revitalization of language it is possible to strengthen a person’s own identity”.

And the prerequisite for the oral language tradition is that it is supplemented. A language that does not belong in mainstream media or entertainment is impossible to maintain unless it is spoken.

“Teaching takes place best when everyday language is spoken together,” says Nyman.

“Roma culture emphasizes togetherness. It is a huge part of the identity.”

Along with culture, language circulates, but without the support of the mainstream.

“When I was little, school was taught in one language, although another was spoken at home. Society has tried terribly to silence the Romani language,” Nyman says seriously.

Situation hasn’t changed much since Nyman’s childhood, because young Roma people speak their own language to a decreasing extent. Also, they speak it differently today.

“At the time when I was little, the Romani language sounded really beautiful when spoken by older people. Today, young people don’t speak the language as beautifully as old people,” he says.

“When we used to speak using t, z and khoo sounds, now we speak tick too va or dik do va.”

It means “look at that” but sounds very different.

“Young people don’t wear great highlights anymore.”

Nyman himself says that he speaks with a swing, but actually “The stranger over there in Joutseno speaks that old, beautifully singing language”.

Sonja Nyman says that she speaks Romani with a slight swing, adapting the old accents.

Vieno Lindgren, who lives in Joutseno, still sews accessories typical of Roma culture by hand.

Sonja Nyman likes to crochet lace items – and sells them through her Facebook site.

In Joutseno 92 years old Vieno Lindgren sits in the hall and smiles. Let’s take a little rest together. Could there be pretzels, he inquires.

Pictures of the large family adorn the walls of Lindgren’s home. Women have long, crazy hair. Many photos feature horses.

When Lindgren is asked what life has been like, he replies, reflecting, that it has been “quite miserable” at times. The ten-member family suffered from poverty, but the Romani culture flourished at home.

Lindgren’s father was of Romani background, and even though the mother was a Finno-Swedish by birth, both spoke Romani to the children. It was not allowed to speak the language at school.

Lindgren feels that it is difficult to maintain one’s own language, because “there is no one who speaks” at his place.

“You can’t talk to anyone. Young Romani people don’t speak the language because they haven’t been able to learn it anywhere. I know how to do that,” assures Lindgren.

He slowly begins to recite the request:

Lindgren doesn’t remember all the words right away, and the speech sounds a bit fumbling at first. Then he gets up to speed, and the eyes light up:

“I have good children, they take care of me.”

When the words are lost, a little Finnish slips in.

“That’s how the language is forgotten. It used to be good to be Roma when we were all together,” Lindgren sighs.

92-year-old Vieno Lindgren suggests a moment of rest at his home in Joutseno. Pretzels and hot coffee would go well with that.

The walls of Vieno Lindgren's home tell about the family-centeredness of Romani culture. "It used to be good to be Roma when we were all together," Lindgren sighs.

Helsinki teaching Romani at the university Anette Åkerlund says that approximately 12,000–17,000 people speak the language in Finland. There are approximately 2,000–3,000 Romani speakers on the Swedish side.

The position of the language here is weak compared to Sweden. In the neighborhood, the Romani language belongs to the country’s five national minority languages. It is protected by law.

According to Åkerlund, it would be important to protect the status of the Romani language spoken in Finland with a more comprehensive law. An example could be the more active revitalization process of the Sámi languages.

It would also be important that the language that many people speak at home is also visible elsewhere in life. The Romani language could be heard more on the radio, it could be spoken on TV and it could be used for performing arts.

According to Åkerlund, studies show that the Romani language in Finland is worse now than in the 1950s.

“In Finland, there are few people left who can, for example, translate a text,” he says.

Anette Åkerlund teaches Romani at the University of Helsinki.

The Romance language belongs to the Indo-Aryan languages ​​and, along with Hindi, Urdu and Marathi, is related to Indian Sanskrit. The Romani language spoken in Finland is its northern dialect, Kaalo. The dialect spoken by the Finnish Roma differs from the Roma dialects of other countries, for example the Lovari dialect.

Mo dživel kaalengo čimb!

That is: “long live the Romani language!”

So what would be an effective way to revive the endangered Romani language in Finland?

According to Åkerlund, there would be many possibilities. The areas of use of the language should primarily be expanded through legislation to mass communication and social media platforms.

“For example, Romani-language content on YouTube would be a really big deal! It’s a dream.”

Tenho Nyman aka Lavaredo is a musician from Vantaa who also raps in the Romani language.

Vantaa At the Habibi cafe in Koivukylä I have a Nyman handles phone calls. Nyman, 18, who raps under the name Lavaredo, is a musician from Vantaa, who has over 7,000 followers on Instagram.

In the latest To business– the song is sung in the Romani language – and the lyrics include, among other things, sounds heard in Eastern Helsinki rag. It means a woman or a woman.

The rapper’s family is coincidentally also from Imatra, but he is not related to Sonja Nyman. The roots must always be mentioned, because “it is important to know where you come from and whose child you are”.

Nyman started making music about four years ago when he was 14 years old.

“I have ADHD and I was in a special class, but we didn’t get anything done.”

With his friends, however, Nyman listened to music and rapped over other artists. Popular performers were the DSG group and Battle of Tapuli. Times were “pretty messed up” until an assistant arrived at the school and changed everything.

This took the group to Sörnäinen Krits, or the facilities of the Criminal Care Support Foundation. There, one of the directors happened to ask Nyman if he had composed his own songs. Does the teenager need studio time?

“I pushed it a little and said I’ve done it. Then I went home and told grandma. My grandmother and I decided that now we will make a song together.”

Nyman wrote the first rhymes about taboos and fast-paced youth. About what childhood is like without parents. “My father has been sitting for 15 years,” Nyman says.

“We canned one song. We thought with grandma that I do have something to say.”

Basically, Nyman wants to make music that you can identify with, so that no one is left alone with difficult things. The name of the first song came Father-son relationship.

“It was not published, but I discovered that I have the gift of spitting.”

In his own words, Nyman is a “technical rapper”. It means words matter. His biggest role model is Jare “Cheek” Tiihonen.

What Romani language means to Nyman?

“In tense situations, the Romani language is my secret weapon. I can say that let’s share Nikki – that it’s good to leave now.”

You can use your own secret language to discuss things in public places that you don’t want others to hear.

“I can talk about money, for example, without the regular population being allowed to participate in the conversation,” says Nyman.

“Mangel squeezes in 50 euros“, he laughs.

Nyman believes that he speaks what is used in Finland romanian, but not sure about that. It’s just the language he was taught as a child.

“If I have my own children, I will definitely teach them my own language as well, because the Romani language is our thing. Our very own connection.”